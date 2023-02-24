What did Joy Behar say about East Palestine? The View host sparks outrage with incendiary comments

Comedian and The View co-host Joy Behar recently found herself in hot waters after she made some controversial comments on the show on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The host started a discourse on political ramifications and culpability for the train derailment that took place on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, its subsequent aftermath, and Republicans' criticism of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s response to the disaster.

Speaking about regulations, co-host Alyssa Farah-Griffin remarked that the Norfolk-Souther lobbies for both parties and added that the Central Ohio region is 'Trump country.' This prompted the comedian to respond:

"I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s chemical safety office."

She then turned and pointed to the camera, stating:

"That's who you voted for."

The audience can be heard gasping at Joy Behar's statement. Referring to Trump's recent visit, the 80-year-old, exclaimed:

"It’s his fault and then he shows up."

"It's the projection of contempt and disregard of life": Netizens bash Joy Behar over insensitive comments

Internet users were disgusted and shocked at the comedian's heartless and callous comments. They called her ignorant, soulless, and vile, and demanded that she be fired from the show.

Many users simplified the intent behind Behar's comments, stating that she was immoral in implying that people "got what they deserved because they voted for Trump." User @reagenfan1, remarked:

Reaganfan @reagenfan1 Joy Behar said today that the people of East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump. What a vile woman, she should not be on TV.

Twitterati was upset that the conversation was headed towards a Republican vs. Democrat debate, despite the residents of East Palestine suffering. One user, @amuse, pointed out ironically:

"Joy Behar admits why Democrats aren't motivated to help East Palestine - they are 70% Republican."

@amuse @amuse Joy Behar admits why Democrats aren't motivated to help East Palestine - they are 70% Republican.

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter to Joy Behar's comments:

The Bern Identity @bern_identity 🧵It's not just the words Joy Behar is saying it's the projection of contempt and disregard of life.



ALL the people of East Palestine are suffering rn. No one deserves this. This toxic catastrophe is going to impact all Americans in one way or another.



🧵It's not just the words Joy Behar is saying it's the projection of contempt and disregard of life.ALL the people of East Palestine are suffering rn. No one deserves this. This toxic catastrophe is going to impact all Americans in one way or another.https://t.co/FKI9eevWXj

Janet Reames @reamesjanet2 @Dltimber488 @Dltimber05 I will now tape this show, note the advertisers and never use of those products again.

John Rainwater @JohnRain4131 Joy Behar blames the East Palestine residents for the train crash and implies they got what because they voted for Trump. In my opinion, this woman is clearly heartless and evil. She is disgusting! This had nothing to do with Trump!! She needs to be fired!!!!

NYSETrader @1984IsNow1776 Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec BREAKING: Joy Behar says East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump



"That's who you voted for!"

Joy Behar should be forced to drink the East Palestine water for the rest of her life after she's fired.

Haunted Girl @HauntedGirl8 @GrahamAllen_1 Appreciate the post, I am just going to say thank you and I will believe you bcz I don't have the stomach to hear its voice or ANY of them from Propaganda central. You are doing God's work for someone like me.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 Joy Behar says the residents of East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump.



For the record, this is 1000x worse than anything Don Lemon said. Will she be kicked off her show and forced to undergo sensitivy training? Joy Behar says the residents of East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump. For the record, this is 1000x worse than anything Don Lemon said. Will she be kicked off her show and forced to undergo sensitivy training? https://t.co/VuLVRRLDbV

Emily @Emme0703 Soulless Joy Behar claims East Palestine got what they deserved bc they voted for Trump.

“That’s who you voted for!” Soulless Joy Behar claims East Palestine got what they deserved bc they voted for Trump. “That’s who you voted for!” https://t.co/wHfC3hoKDe

Insurrection Barbie @DefiyantlyFree



You are just mad Trump made Biden look even dumber… Joy Behar is a tired and angry mean girl with delusions of adequacy. No Joy, East Palestine didn’t get what they voted for. America also didn’t get what they voted for. We got stuck with the wish.com version.You are just mad Trump made Biden look even dumber… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Joy Behar is a tired and angry mean girl with delusions of adequacy. No Joy, East Palestine didn’t get what they voted for. America also didn’t get what they voted for. We got stuck with the wish.com version. You are just mad Trump made Biden look even dumber… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Joy Behar's comments come after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's visit to Ohio

On February 3, 2023, a freight train derailed close to East Palestine. Eleven of the thirty-eight cars were carrying hazardous materials.

The incident led to large amounts of toxic material being released into the air, ground, and water. Residents in the area soon reported feeling unwell and there were reports of wildlife and fish dying.

Donald Trump (Image via Getty Images)

According to engineers on board the train, they unsuccessfully tried to bring the train to a halt after receiving alerts that a wheel bearing was 254 degrees above the normal temperature.

On Wednesday, February 22, former U.S. President Donald Trump visited the area along with water, canned food, and cleaning supplies for the affected residents.

In his speech, he told the residents, "You are not forgotten," and condemned the Biden administration for not doing enough to help the affected people, stating:

"Biden and FEMA said they would not send federal aid to [the town] under any circumstances... We opened up the dam, and we got them to move."

President Biden with Pete Buttigieg (Image via Getty Images)

Pete Buttigieg had previously criticized Trump's visit as a "photo-op" for his 2024 presidential campaign. He eventually visited the site on February 23, almost three weeks after the tragic disaster.

