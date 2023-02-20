How to help East Palestine Ohio? GoFundMe list explored as citizens rally for assistance  

On February 3, East Palestine, a town located along the Ohio and Pennsylvania border, witnessed a concerning train derailment. The train traveling to Madison, Illinois, from Conway, Pennsylvania, was carrying hazardous materials and derailed 50 out of 150 cars.

The incident sparked a massive fire that continued to burn for over two days before emergency crews organized a controlled burn to release harmful chemicals into the air and prevent an explosion.

Reports suggest that crews made small holes in at least five train cars and released toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether into pits that were later set on fire.

Although no deaths or injuries were reported, East Palestine residents living within a one or two mile radius from the site of the derailment were evacuated from their homes. Authorities also started conducting mandatory evacuations, and Governor Mike DeWine said leaving was “a matter of life and death.”

While residents were allowed to return to their homes by February 9 after officials deemed the air and water samples “safe,” the derailment sparked major panic and health and safety concerns. Some residents even reported health symptoms like nausea and a burning sensation in their eyes.

VatoCoin @VatoCoin View of the Ohio Train derailment skies View of the Ohio Train derailment skies https://t.co/q08UVlzrsR

The New York Post said that the “controlled release” of chemicals killed thousands of fish, sickened pets and wildlife, and contaminated streams.

As per The Guardian, local business owners and residents sued Norfolk Southern to urge the company to cover medical screenings for residents within a 30-mile radius of the derailment.

The lawsuit argued that the company “failed to exercise reasonable care to protect” local residents, who were “exposed to toxic substances, toxic fumes and carcinogens.”

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe community also came together to help people of East Palestine to raise money to “rebuild, purchase emergency supplies, and offset medical expenses” in the wake of the disaster.

Another GoFundMe campaign created by Lauren Boback, a woman whose parents are residents of East Palestine, was also launched to help collect relief for residents displaced from their homes after the derailment.

People from all across the globe can donate to GoFundMe campaigns to help those affected by the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine.

A look into the GoFundMe fundraisers organized for East Palestine in the wake of the Ohio train derailment

GoFundMe fundraiser for East Palentine residents in the wake of Ohio train derailment (Image via GoFundMe)

Nearly two weeks after the Ohio train derailment, the GoFundMe community came together to help the residents of East Palestine who were forced to evacuate their homes and had to live through panic and fear amid the release of toxic chemicals.

The community asked people to donate to verified East Palestine train derailment fundraisers to help those affected in the situation.

A GoFundMe page, created by Bre Bolon-Sinnett for “Animals Injured & Displaced by Train Accident” has raised nearly $75000.

GoFundMe fundraiser (1/3) (Image via GoFundMe)

Another fundraiser launched by Jacob Telego on behalf of Chase Brown has also been created to support Kaylee’s Freedom Ranch that has provided free room for boarding to all animals amid the chemical spill.

A verified GoFundMe created by Taylor Buzzard is also raising funds to benefit the Columbiana County Humane Society to collect donations for the animals displaced during the train derailment in East Palestine.

Ashley Sandy and Lisa Flowers launched a small fundraiser with a $3,500 goal for “first responder appreciation. Meanwhile, Sandy Hanshaw created a GoFundMe page with a $5000 goal to buy air purifiers to clear the burning chemical odor outside homes in their East Palestine locality.

Retired firefighter Michael O'Connor launched a GoFundMe page to support the Fire Chief of the East Palestine Fire Department to help some community family members through the “railroad disaster.”

The fire chief is aiming to help families in need to ease the cost of this train accident that resulted in their displacement.

GoFundMe Fundraiser (2/3) (Image via GoFundMe)

Another resident, Louis Glavan, launched a fundraising page and shared that he and his wife live “at ground zero” from the train derailment site, noting that his house is 0.7 miles from the train wreck.

Glavan shared that he and his family have been evacuated from their house and are not “allowed home for anytime soon.” He asked for help mentioning that they left behind almost everything from their belongings to their car and are failing to get to work.

Another GoFundMe campaign launched by Lauren Boback has also managed to collect over $50,000 in donations. Boback’s parents live in East Palestine and she said she is aware of the “hardships to follow in the next coming weeks.”

GoFundMe Fundraiser (3/3) (Image via GoFundMe)

Detailing the reasons behind the fundraiser, the Pittsburgh resident noted:

“Many people in the town are displaced from their homes “in a rush as the fumes of chemicals and fire led to a forced evacuation without the information of when a safe return would be possible. My reason for raising the funds is this is a town with limited income.”

She continued:

“Finding temporary housing or hotels even with the discounts will undoubtedly be a financial burden for most involved. Let alone the loss of business and work for the families.”

Boback said she and her mother will be in contact will the local non-profits and to ensure that the funds are directly placed into the hands of those less fortunate at the current time.

