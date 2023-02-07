Where did the train derail in Ohio? Location, evacuation map and cause explored amid toxic chemical release

On Friday, February 3, a train derailment in the American village of East Palestine, Ohio, led to an evacuation in the area.

As per the BBC, the train was carrying hazardous material at the time of the accident. Of the 20 rail cars, 10 derailed approximately 15 miles away from Youngstown, Ohio. As a result, officials performed a strategic release of the toxic chemicals to manage the damage.

🥀_Imposter_🕸️ @Imposter_Edits This is what they call a "controlled release" The train derailment in Ohio at a little town called East Palestine had at least 5 tanker cars full of toxic flammable chemicals, apparently the only options were to let it burn like this or it would go off like a bomb. This is what they call a "controlled release" The train derailment in Ohio at a little town called East Palestine had at least 5 tanker cars full of toxic flammable chemicals, apparently the only options were to let it burn like this or it would go off like a bomb. https://t.co/SfogMDO9hd

As of February 7, two evacuation stations have been set up to help residents. An evacuation order has been placed for those within a one-mile radius of the East Palestine crash site. At least 5 train cars reportedly carried the highly toxic vinyl chloride, which can lead to cancer. Ohio officials stated that anyone who did not obey the evacuation order was at risk of arrest.

The Ohio train derail incident was due to a technical fault

According to WLWT, the train derailment was caused by a technical issue with a rail car axle, leading to a fiery crash. On Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that beyond the initial fire, there was a risk of a greater explosion, leading officials to perform a controlled release.

Ancient Hypotheses @AncientEpox If you live slightly North West to North East of East Palestine Ohio. Site of yesterdays Train derailment. Stay indoors as much and possible & wear mouth nose & eye protection when venturing outside for the next 48-72 hours. To avoid acute chemical exposure. If you live slightly North West to North East of East Palestine Ohio. Site of yesterdays Train derailment. Stay indoors as much and possible & wear mouth nose & eye protection when venturing outside for the next 48-72 hours. To avoid acute chemical exposure. https://t.co/cCtynx3V7F

DeWine said:

“Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a rail car, and there is now the potential of a catastrophic tanker failure which could cause an explosion with the potential of deadly shrapnel traveling up to a mile."

Local Fire Chief Keith Drabick released an official statement addressing the necessity of the mile radius being maintained by authorities.

Drabick said:

“We need to get everybody who remained within that mile radius – or decided they needed to come back within that mile radius – we need you to leave now."

Drabick added that due to the crash, the hazardous chemicals onboard could spread after interacting with the atmosphere.

He continued:

“This catastrophic failure, if it occurs, it will produce hydrogen chloride and phosgene gas into the atmosphere."

Eric Jonathan Brewer @EricJBrewerCle When I negotiated East Cleveland's benefits agreement with CSX & Norfolk Southern railroads in 1998, trains carrying hazardous waste & materials through our backyards, like ammonia gas, were limited to 35 mph to prevent a Palestine, Ohio-like derailment. Who's been monitoring? When I negotiated East Cleveland's benefits agreement with CSX & Norfolk Southern railroads in 1998, trains carrying hazardous waste & materials through our backyards, like ammonia gas, were limited to 35 mph to prevent a Palestine, Ohio-like derailment. Who's been monitoring? https://t.co/8BBSPggNEn

While the restricted zone is primarily centered around East Palestine, CBS published that it extends to nearby Beaver County across the Pennsylvania border.

In an official press conference, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro discussed the crash's effect on his state and the support President Joe Biden provided. He stated:

"(President Joe Biden) offered the full support of the federal government to Pennsylvania and Ohio. I thanked him for reaching out and appreciate very much how much he cares about the good people of Pennsylvania and their health and safety."

Justin @jk124k Happening in my hometown of East Palestine, Ohio... 30-50 car train derailment, carrying chemicals. 30+ fire departments on the scene. Happening in my hometown of East Palestine, Ohio... 30-50 car train derailment, carrying chemicals. 30+ fire departments on the scene. https://t.co/NoDxyumtBe

CBS reported that while there is a risk of the atmosphere being impacted, officials have thus far stated that the air quality within the vicinity is safe. However, they noted that they will proceed with the evacuation and are unaware when residents of East Palestine and the neighboring Beaver County can return to their homes.

