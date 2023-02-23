"He's serving 13-year old stagnant well water": Trump water distribution trolled online as former President visits East Palestine

Former US President Donald Trump is being trolled online after handing "Trump Water" to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, during his visit there on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
The move comes after a lack of action by the White House to help the victims of a freight train derailment incident that occurred on February 3, which released large amounts of toxins into the ground, air, and water. The event left many locals raising concerns for their health.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had previously declared that the public water supply was good for consumption and not contaminated. But locals remained concerned, and in an effort to assure them, the businessman donated around thirteen pallets of his own branded water, canned food, and thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies.
As news of the former president's recent visit to the area spread, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions. Upon a quick search, many figured the brand was discontinued in 2010, leaving many questioning the quality of the water.
One user @OhDangitEvie, commented:
"Let them drink expired water": Trump mocked online for boasting about his brand of bottled water
News of the former president's visit to East Palestine left internet users unimpressed. They criticized him for promoting his brand of water and then boasting about the same in his speech.
Twitterati even suggested that the visit was just a photo op ahead of the 2024 elections. One user, @JudithS95633742, remarked:
Journalist Moeten Øverbye, @morten, pointed out that it was during the Trump administration that the safety rules were compromised and added that:
"Now he wants to turn a toxic derailment into a political branding show for Trump Water."
Some users investigated the water company and figured it was discontinued in 2010, leading them to wonder if it was actually thirteen-year old shelved water. User Ryan Shead, @RyanShead, joked :
Here are some more comments seen on Twitter in reaction to his visit and relief efforts:
More about Trump's visit to East Palestine
The 2024 presidential candidate started his visit with a ten-minute talk with a group of select journalists at the town's fire station, where he bashed the Biden administration for their lack of effort to help the residents.
Speaking about the "betrayal" by the government, he claimed:
"They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you."
He then stopped at a local McDonald's where he ordered food for first responders and his team and handed out signed MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats.
When prompted to send a message to Biden, he said, "Get over here." The billionaire told the locals:
"We stand with you... we pray for you, and we'll stay with you in your fight to help answer and [get] accountability that you deserve."
Republicans and supporters of Trump took the opportunity to blast the current administration as well as the current transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg. They called out the former for choosing to visit Ukraine and Poland and the latter for delaying his visit to East Palestine.
Buttigieg, however, assured people that he would visit the community and claimed that it would not be for a photo op like Trump.
Train derailment is a growing concern in the U.S. The incident is among the dozen such accidents that have occurred since February.