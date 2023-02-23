"He's serving 13-year old stagnant well water": Trump water distribution trolled online as former President visits East Palestine

Former US President Donald Trump is being trolled online after handing "Trump Water" to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, during his visit there on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The move comes after a lack of action by the White House to help the victims of a freight train derailment incident that occurred on February 3, which released large amounts of toxins into the ground, air, and water. The event left many locals raising concerns for their health.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had previously declared that the public water supply was good for consumption and not contaminated. But locals remained concerned, and in an effort to assure them, the businessman donated around thirteen pallets of his own branded water, canned food, and thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies.

As news of the former president's recent visit to the area spread, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions. Upon a quick search, many figured the brand was discontinued in 2010, leaving many questioning the quality of the water.

"Let them drink expired water": Trump mocked online for boasting about his brand of bottled water

News of the former president's visit to East Palestine left internet users unimpressed. They criticized him for promoting his brand of water and then boasting about the same in his speech.

Twitterati even suggested that the visit was just a photo op ahead of the 2024 elections. One user, @JudithS95633742, remarked:

Judith Santana @JudithS95633742 @EvanAKilgore Water and McDonald's for your vote. Sounds like Trump is getting a good deal. Lmfao @EvanAKilgore Water and McDonald's for your vote. Sounds like Trump is getting a good deal. Lmfao

Journalist Moeten Øverbye, @morten, pointed out that it was during the Trump administration that the safety rules were compromised and added that:

"Now he wants to turn a toxic derailment into a political branding show for Trump Water."

Morten Øverbye @morten Aaron Rupar @atrupar Trump says he brought "Trump water" for the residents of East Palestine, and also "much lesser quality water" Trump says he brought "Trump water" for the residents of East Palestine, and also "much lesser quality water" https://t.co/DpLwcPfNQk His administration repealed safety rules for high-hazard cargo trains. Now he wants to turn a toxic derailment into a political branding show for Trump water. twitter.com/atrupar/status… His administration repealed safety rules for high-hazard cargo trains. Now he wants to turn a toxic derailment into a political branding show for Trump water. twitter.com/atrupar/status…

Some users investigated the water company and figured it was discontinued in 2010, leading them to wonder if it was actually thirteen-year old shelved water. User Ryan Shead, @RyanShead, joked :

Ryan Shead @RyanShead We figured out why trump went to East Palestine, Ohio today…



Trumps natural spring water was discontinued in 2010.



Trump and his team remembered seeing pallets of the 13-year-old water while searching for classified documents in storage.



…a little spring cleaning. 🤷🏻‍♂️ We figured out why trump went to East Palestine, Ohio today…Trumps natural spring water was discontinued in 2010. Trump and his team remembered seeing pallets of the 13-year-old water while searching for classified documents in storage. …a little spring cleaning. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uLg0t7uDLR

Mayo 🌻 @MayoIsSpicyy “Let them drink expired water”



-Donald J. Trump “Let them drink expired water”-Donald J. Trump

Michael J. Stern @MichaelJStern1 Handing out Trump Water in East Palestine, Ohio - after creating the deregulation that likely caused this disaster - will not wash away Trump's moral stain. Handing out Trump Water in East Palestine, Ohio - after creating the deregulation that likely caused this disaster - will not wash away Trump's moral stain. https://t.co/jR4efsRoLh

Judith Santana @JudithS95633742 @DDem0cracy Water and Hamberders for your vote. Sound like Trump is getting a good deal. Lmfao @DDem0cracy Water and Hamberders for your vote. Sound like Trump is getting a good deal. Lmfao https://t.co/JNZ46dVWbo

Ahmed Baba @AhmedBaba_ Aaron Rupar @atrupar Trump says he brought "Trump water" for the residents of East Palestine, and also "much lesser quality water" Trump says he brought "Trump water" for the residents of East Palestine, and also "much lesser quality water" https://t.co/DpLwcPfNQk Don’t drink it, Ohio. Side effects of Trump water include a sudden urge to say the word “tremendous” and incite coups twitter.com/atrupar/status… Don’t drink it, Ohio. Side effects of Trump water include a sudden urge to say the word “tremendous” and incite coups twitter.com/atrupar/status…

JP Devine @jp_devine @JohnDWalke I would love to have both the tap water there and Trump’s bottled water tested for contaminants and see which has more. @JohnDWalke I would love to have both the tap water there and Trump’s bottled water tested for contaminants and see which has more.

Ritchie Torres @RitchieTorres After overturning the Obama-era safety regulations that could have prevented the disaster, Donald Trump travels to East Palestine, Ohio, to market his own branded "Trump Water," which may be 13 years old, and Tucker Carlson applauds him for it.



You can't make this stuff up. After overturning the Obama-era safety regulations that could have prevented the disaster, Donald Trump travels to East Palestine, Ohio, to market his own branded "Trump Water," which may be 13 years old, and Tucker Carlson applauds him for it.You can't make this stuff up.

James Tate @JamesTate121



Discontinued Trump water from 2013.



He could not sell them so he’s looking for a charitable write off!



Con man to the END! Trump visited Ohio today since his policies are directly responsible for that disaster. This time he brought bottled water instead of paper towels. 🤦‍♂️Discontinued Trump water from 2013.He could not sell them so he’s looking for a charitable write off!Con man to the END! Trump visited Ohio today since his policies are directly responsible for that disaster. This time he brought bottled water instead of paper towels. 🤦‍♂️Discontinued Trump water from 2013.He could not sell them so he’s looking for a charitable write off!Con man to the END! 💯 https://t.co/cD3ZkExi5A

Liam Nissan™ @theliamnissan Trump is passing out expired bottles of his water to the victims of the East Palestine disaster. MF might as well be handing out vintage cans of Crystal Pepsi at this point. Trump is passing out expired bottles of his water to the victims of the East Palestine disaster. MF might as well be handing out vintage cans of Crystal Pepsi at this point. https://t.co/d8fNdQkYXh

Jeff Kordes @jefkor @CitizenFreePres ️ which went right into his bank account 🤪 @LoriMills4CA42 His election team paid for it, so it was directly from trump's bank account. Buuut, they purchased Trump Water️ which went right into his bank account 🤪 @CitizenFreePres @LoriMills4CA42 His election team paid for it, so it was directly from trump's bank account. Buuut, they purchased Trump Water©️ which went right into his bank account 🤪

Brian Krassenstein @krassenstein

- The water was from his own company.

- The water was almost certainly bought by his campaign.

- Trump's company likely… - Trump, who claims to be a billionaire, sent 13 Pallets of Trump Water and some Goya beans & cleaning supplies to East Palestine, worth approximately $10,000.- The water was from his own company.- The water was almost certainly bought by his campaign.- Trump's company likely… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… - Trump, who claims to be a billionaire, sent 13 Pallets of Trump Water and some Goya beans & cleaning supplies to East Palestine, worth approximately $10,000.- The water was from his own company.- The water was almost certainly bought by his campaign.- Trump's company likely… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Will Bunch @Will_Bunch I think I would drink vinyl chloride straight up over 13-year-old Trump Water I think I would drink vinyl chloride straight up over 13-year-old Trump Water

Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 @DianeBernaerts Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Trump in E. Palestine: “We’re bringing thousands of bottles of water - Trump Water, actually. Most of it. Some of it we had to go to a much lesser quality of water. You want to get those Trump bottles.” Trump in E. Palestine: “We’re bringing thousands of bottles of water - Trump Water, actually. Most of it. Some of it we had to go to a much lesser quality of water. You want to get those Trump bottles.” https://t.co/Y6UITcgGrz OMG,he makes it into a political branding show for Trump water. 🤦‍♀️ twitter.com/RonFilipkowski… OMG,he makes it into a political branding show for Trump water. 🤦‍♀️ twitter.com/RonFilipkowski…

More about Trump's visit to East Palestine

The 2024 presidential candidate started his visit with a ten-minute talk with a group of select journalists at the town's fire station, where he bashed the Biden administration for their lack of effort to help the residents.

Speaking about the "betrayal" by the government, he claimed:

"They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you."

He then stopped at a local McDonald's where he ordered food for first responders and his team and handed out signed MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats.

When prompted to send a message to Biden, he said, "Get over here." The billionaire told the locals:

"We stand with you... we pray for you, and we'll stay with you in your fight to help answer and [get] accountability that you deserve."

Republicans and supporters of Trump took the opportunity to blast the current administration as well as the current transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg. They called out the former for choosing to visit Ukraine and Poland and the latter for delaying his visit to East Palestine.

Buttigieg, however, assured people that he would visit the community and claimed that it would not be for a photo op like Trump.

Train derailment is a growing concern in the U.S. The incident is among the dozen such accidents that have occurred since February.

