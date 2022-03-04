What happened to Joy Behar on 'The View'? Viral video of host falling off chair takes internet by storm

The View host Joy Behar made news after suffering a dramatic fall on Thursday's episode of the show. Shortly before reaching for her chair, she tumbled to the floor while walking towards the stage.

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin rushed to help the 79-year-old, while moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her to "stand" on her feet. A production assistant also ran towards the stage to support the veteran presenter.

"25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today."25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" Joy Behar suffered a fall during the opening moments of #TheView today. "25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" https://t.co/XcA7xzaUxZ

Behar addressed the incident in a humorous tone right after taking her seat:

"Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!"

However, she also reflected on Bob Saget's head injury and advised viewers to seek medical attention whenever required:

"The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head, feel dizzy or have blurred vision, or feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you."

Fortunately, Behar did not suffer any major injuries from the fall and continued with her show.

Twitter reacts to Joy Behar's fall on 'The View'

Joy Behar's fall video went viral on social media (Image via Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

A video documenting Joy Behar's fall on the latest episode of The View went viral on social media. While the broadcaster referred to herself as a "klutz" following the incident, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg blamed the "dangerous chairs" for the fall.

As footage of Behar's incident circulated online, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions to the fall. Several fans expressed their concern for the TV host, while some made humorous remarks about the incident:

MainCharacter™️ @GregoryLittley OMG! Joy Behar fell during the opening of #TheView today. She recovered quickly with "25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" OMG! Joy Behar fell during the opening of #TheView today. She recovered quickly with "25 years, that has never happened to me. Who do I sue?!" https://t.co/5NcI1PwHqu

Gladys Johnsen, PhD @igjchoir I hope that Joy Behar is OK! I’m the same age and took a fall on the ice. No fun! I hope that Joy Behar is OK! I’m the same age and took a fall on the ice. No fun!

David Thomas @DavidTh37253006 Hoping Joy Behar is OK. I know how it is to fall. Very scary! Hoping Joy Behar is OK. I know how it is to fall. Very scary!

May the Saints defend her. Dear Class, whew..thank Heaven Joy Behar was NOT seriously injured after an unfortunate fall on stage recently on set filming. She has WAY too much work to do at School still to lose her now. Including on our School Project - The Psychic Network.May the Saints defend her. Dear Class, whew..thank Heaven Joy Behar was NOT seriously injured after an unfortunate fall on stage recently on set filming. She has WAY too much work to do at School still to lose her now. Including on our School Project - The Psychic Network. May the Saints defend her.🎇🌈🔒

Bronx Haunted Hse (USMC/USAF) @Bronxhauntedhse I would send you flowers but Italy says its sold out! The View is now known as "The Fall" Joy Behar falls at 76 years of age on the set of The View.I would send you flowers but Italy says its sold out! The View is now known as "The Fall" Joy Behar falls at 76 years of age on the set of The View. 💥 I would send you flowers but Italy says its sold out! The View is now known as "The Fall" 👇 https://t.co/sq0m1aH0B2

MarcDaniel1991 @MarcDaniel1991 Just turned on the tv and unfortunately the View was on but did get to see Joy Behar fall down getting on her chair!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Epic!! Just turned on the tv and unfortunately the View was on but did get to see Joy Behar fall down getting on her chair!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Epic!!

JoyfulRagamuffin @JRagamuffin At 79 it’s no joke to take a fall.

Anyone mocking Joy Behar, what if it were your mother

or grandmother? At 79 it’s no joke to take a fall.Anyone mocking Joy Behar, what if it were your mother or grandmother?

Andrew Worthington @AndrewW39676634 I am no Joy Behar fan but I hope she’s OK! that kind of fall at her age is no joke! I am no Joy Behar fan but I hope she’s OK! that kind of fall at her age is no joke!

Flo @hdays12345 @JoyVBehar You were right you are everywhere on the news regarding your fall today. Glad you’re OK. @JoyVBehar You were right you are everywhere on the news regarding your fall today. Glad you’re OK.

Sherry Dean 🌊 @DeansherryS @JoyVBehar I missed The View today and I forgot to record. Had Doc appt. I am sorry to hear you fell on The View and I hope and pray you are ok. As we age a fall like that will hit us hard. Again I Pray you are ok. You are and always have been my favorite since day one. @JoyVBehar I missed The View today and I forgot to record. Had Doc appt. I am sorry to hear you fell on The View and I hope and pray you are ok. As we age a fall like that will hit us hard. Again I Pray you are ok. You are and always have been my favorite since day one.

As reactions keep pouring in online, it remains to be seen if representatives for The View will provide an update about Behar's health in the future. However, the host did not suffer any immediate injuries on set and was able to continue with the show.

The latest incident comes a few days after Joy faced severe criticism for saying the Russia-Ukraine crisis sabotaged her upcoming plans for a European vacation.

