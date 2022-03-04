What happened to Joy Behar on 'The View'? Viral video of host falling off chair takes internet by storm

The View host Joy Behar made news after suffering a dramatic fall on Thursday's episode of the show. Shortly before reaching for her chair, she tumbled to the floor while walking towards the stage.
Co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin rushed to help the 79-year-old, while moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her to "stand" on her feet. A production assistant also ran towards the stage to support the veteran presenter.
Behar addressed the incident in a humorous tone right after taking her seat:
"Twenty-five years, that has never happened — who do I sue?!"
However, she also reflected on Bob Saget's head injury and advised viewers to seek medical attention whenever required:
"The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died. If you hit your head, feel dizzy or have blurred vision, or feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you."
Fortunately, Behar did not suffer any major injuries from the fall and continued with her show.
Twitter reacts to Joy Behar's fall on 'The View'
A video documenting Joy Behar's fall on the latest episode of The View went viral on social media. While the broadcaster referred to herself as a "klutz" following the incident, co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg blamed the "dangerous chairs" for the fall.
As footage of Behar's incident circulated online, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions to the fall. Several fans expressed their concern for the TV host, while some made humorous remarks about the incident:
As reactions keep pouring in online, it remains to be seen if representatives for The View will provide an update about Behar's health in the future. However, the host did not suffer any immediate injuries on set and was able to continue with the show.
The latest incident comes a few days after Joy faced severe criticism for saying the Russia-Ukraine crisis sabotaged her upcoming plans for a European vacation.