"Pathetic and desperate"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam Scott for his behavior with Lis

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise episode 11 aired on TLC this Monday, June 26, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Lis leaving Scott again, after just 2 days of reconciliation, as he kept on pressuring her for a future together. Lis confessed that she ghosted him a year ago because he was acting "insecure" and "possessive" at the time.

Now, she again felt that Scott was acting "desperate" by always saying "I Love You" to her and even asking her if she wanted to move to the US with him. Liz had previously confessed that she did not like it when Scott talked about marriage and reminded him repeatedly that they were just having fun.

Scott called Lis his "soulmate" after meeting her just once and even said that he wanted to see her by his deathbed when he passed away. Lis was getting "overwhelmed" by this and packed her stuff from his room. She booked herself another room in the same hotel and decided to change her plane tickets.

Lis also slammed Scott for not giving her space. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans agreed with Lis as they felt that Scott was acting "pathetic and desperate."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans feel that Scott is being "very creepy"

Scott had been talking to Lidia for a year when Lis reconnected with him after reading their old emails. She had taken $17,000 from him previously, but got scared when he started to talk about marriage all the time.

So, after ghosting him for a year and a half, she felt that Scott must have changed by now and traveled to the Dominican Republic to fight for him.

Scott broke up with Lidia for her and is currently confused as he feels that he gave Lis her space. He mentioned that losing her again would be devastating.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans also felt that Scott was acting "creepy" and "desperate" for love.

Sisco @OnlyOneCree All season I've been trying to figure out who Scott looks like and why he creeps me out #90dayfiance All season I've been trying to figure out who Scott looks like and why he creeps me out #90dayfiance https://t.co/hZ8i53yrSA

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead #90DayFiance Why did Liz think Scott was going to be any less desperate than he was before? #LoveInParadise Why did Liz think Scott was going to be any less desperate than he was before? #LoveInParadise #90DayFiance https://t.co/gGxr13aLgL

Samantha Sellinger @SamanthaSellin3



#90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise Scott is desperate for love and attention am I right Scott is desperate for love and attention am I right #90dayfiance #90DayFianceLoveInParadise

Scott had troubles communicating with Lidia

Scott wanted to give his relationship with Lidia a chance as they had been chatting for a year. However, they soon realized their communication troubles ran deep, as Scott only spoke English while Lidia only knew Spanish.

The pair tried to make it work but Scott was tired of using a translator all the time. He lied to Lidia and her daughter Nicole that he had not even tried to recontact his Colombian ex-girlfriend when in reality she had messaged him. Now, to "set the truth free," Scott will again meet Lidia to tell her about Lis leaving him again.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

