"Ur pathetic"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slam Scott for dating his ex-girlfriend who ghosted him 

Episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 aired on TLC this Monday, June 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the aftermath of Lidia and Scott's breakup. The couple did not even speak the same language, so Scott broke up with her suddenly and revealed that his ex-girlfriend had contacted him just two weeks before he came to the Dominican Republic.

Two days after their breakup, Lidia was still trying to cope with her heartbreak, and Scott had already invited his Colombian ex, Liz, to his hotel. Liz and Scott dated for eight months online, where he sent her over $17,000, and the former ghosted him out of nowhere. Scott tried to contact her again and again but got no reply.

Liz, who is 29 years old, gave the excuse that she got scared of the topic of marriage and only recently read the old emails he sent. The couple was seen making out, and Scott even cried, asking her not to leave again. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans slammed Scott, 51, for inviting his younger girlfriend to his hotel just days after his breakup.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans feel that Liz will cheat Scott for money again

Previously, Liz took money from Scott under the pretext that she was from a poor background. She then ghosted him for about a year and a half. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans felt that Liz was once again using Scott for his money and contacted him just when he was about to appear on national TV to get some footage of her own.

Although she claimed she would "fight for Scott" against Lidia, fans did not believe her. They also slammed Scott for his actions and felt he deserved to be cheated.

Scott did not tell Lidia about his ex-girlfriend contacting him

Lidia had asked Scott not to visit her if he was already dating someone or wanted to see someone else. At the time, Scott did not tell her that Liz had contacted her just two weeks ago and decided to give their one-year-long relationship a chance. However, he faced a tough time connecting with Lidia after arriving in the Dominican Republic.

He was also turned off by how Nicole questioned him about his personal life during breakfast. He told Lidia that he just wanted to be friends with her and would try to start a relationship with Liz. This led to a very ugly confrontation between Nicole and Scott.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise air on TLC on Monday, June 19 at 8 pm ET.

