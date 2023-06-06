"Dodged two bullets"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans happy that Scott broke up with Lidia

Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 aired on TLC this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an intense confrontation between Lidia's daughter Nicole and Scott after the latter broke up with Lidia. He told the show producers that he was having trouble communicating with her, given that he did not know Spanish and Lidia did not understand English.
Later, he admitted that he had again started to talk to his Colombian ex-girlfriend who had ghosted him previously after taking his money. Scott had lied to Lidia and Nicole about the situation and said that he did not talk to her anymore.
He came to Dominican Republic only to see if he could keep up with his one-year-long online connection with Lidia but failed to do so.
Lidia and Nicole called him "liar" again and again after the revelation. Lidia felt that Scott should not have come to her country but the latter explained that he was just trying to be "honest."
Nicole kept on yelling at him and told him that any younger girl would only be with him for his money.
She accused him of giving money for "pleasure from women." Nicole even called him a sugar daddy, stupid, and pathetic. She said in a confessional that his mother just wanted love, which she did not get from her father or Scott, despite the fact that she herself had asked Scott to give gifts to her mother.
Scott grew angry after the confrontation and yelled at Nicole for her words, saying that he did not ask his kids to defend him.
He walked away from Lidia and said that only his family's respect mattered to him, calling Nicole and Lidia "crazy."
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans agreed with Scott and felt that he dodged two bullets in Dominican Republic.
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans believe that Scott wanted to give his relationship a chance
Scott and Lidia chatted for one year online using the help of a translator and now the former came to Lidia's country to meet her for the first time.
However, he was blown away by Nicole's intrusive questions about his se*ual and personal life. She even asked him why he gave his ex-girlfriend money and not her mother.
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans felt that Scott was done with the mother-daughter duo interefering in his business and were glad that he broke up with Lidia.
Lidia wants to forget Scott
Nicole called out Scott for making her mother feel like a clown when he knew about their language barrier before coming to the country.
Scott was not given any time to explain himself and the mother-daughter duo kept hurling insults at him.
Later, he said that he was done with this relationship and walked away from the cameras. Lidia also said that she wanted to forget that Scott even came to her house.
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.