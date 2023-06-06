"Dodged two bullets"- 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans happy that Scott broke up with Lidia

Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise season 3 aired on TLC this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an intense confrontation between Lidia's daughter Nicole and Scott after the latter broke up with Lidia. He told the show producers that he was having trouble communicating with her, given that he did not know Spanish and Lidia did not understand English.

Later, he admitted that he had again started to talk to his Colombian ex-girlfriend who had ghosted him previously after taking his money. Scott had lied to Lidia and Nicole about the situation and said that he did not talk to her anymore.

He came to Dominican Republic only to see if he could keep up with his one-year-long online connection with Lidia but failed to do so.

Lidia and Nicole called him "liar" again and again after the revelation. Lidia felt that Scott should not have come to her country but the latter explained that he was just trying to be "honest."

Nicole kept on yelling at him and told him that any younger girl would only be with him for his money.

She accused him of giving money for "pleasure from women." Nicole even called him a sugar daddy, stupid, and pathetic. She said in a confessional that his mother just wanted love, which she did not get from her father or Scott, despite the fact that she herself had asked Scott to give gifts to her mother.

Scott grew angry after the confrontation and yelled at Nicole for her words, saying that he did not ask his kids to defend him.

He walked away from Lidia and said that only his family's respect mattered to him, calling Nicole and Lidia "crazy."

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans agreed with Scott and felt that he dodged two bullets in Dominican Republic.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans believe that Scott wanted to give his relationship a chance

Scott and Lidia chatted for one year online using the help of a translator and now the former came to Lidia's country to meet her for the first time.

However, he was blown away by Nicole's intrusive questions about his se*ual and personal life. She even asked him why he gave his ex-girlfriend money and not her mother.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise fans felt that Scott was done with the mother-daughter duo interefering in his business and were glad that he broke up with Lidia.

DivineSugar @DivineSugarBaby #90dayfianceloveinparadise Honestly I think Scott just gave up when he realized that he would have to deal with Nicole too. Lydia did nothing to stop her disrespectful questions. Scott wanted no parts after that. #90dayfianceloveinparadise Honestly I think Scott just gave up when he realized that he would have to deal with Nicole too. Lydia did nothing to stop her disrespectful questions. Scott wanted no parts after that.

Aquarius @VeryLiza

#90DayFiance

LoveinParadise Lidia is hurt and people feel bad for her? Did I miss something? She showed absolutely zero emotion and gave no indication she was into Scott. She was more passionate chasing Alejandro through the park, beating him with her purse. #90DayFiance LoveinParadise Lidia is hurt and people feel bad for her? Did I miss something? She showed absolutely zero emotion and gave no indication she was into Scott. She was more passionate chasing Alejandro through the park, beating him with her purse.#90DayFiance #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/40zFvMozXf

None Other Than_MR @M_by_Zero Nicole is silly! First her father and now Scott. C’mon now! There is no commonality between the two. All those men on the Island and Lidia cannot find a man. If I was Scott I would kick rocks. Pedro could be on his way! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise Nicole is silly! First her father and now Scott. C’mon now! There is no commonality between the two. All those men on the Island and Lidia cannot find a man. If I was Scott I would kick rocks. Pedro could be on his way! #90DayFianceLoveinParadise https://t.co/RAEpVQc7Hs

freak_w/geeks @Freak_w_geeks The moment Scott should have excused himself from this BS #90DayFianceLoveInParadise The moment Scott should have excused himself from this BS #90DayFianceLoveInParadise https://t.co/ukSMFfr0gP

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfianceLoveInParadise Whoa Scott just got a bit loud and aggressive right there. He wasnt having Nicole bad mouth him. #90DayFiance Whoa Scott just got a bit loud and aggressive right there. He wasnt having Nicole bad mouth him. #90DayFiance #90dayfianceLoveInParadise

freak_w/geeks @Freak_w_geeks Lydia is going to scream at Scott. And bring her daughter into this. To yell at Scott. It’s so hard to know why this woman is single. #90DayFianceLoveInParadise Lydia is going to scream at Scott. And bring her daughter into this. To yell at Scott. It’s so hard to know why this woman is single. #90DayFianceLoveInParadise https://t.co/Xo15EltbGB

Lidia wants to forget Scott

Nicole called out Scott for making her mother feel like a clown when he knew about their language barrier before coming to the country.

Scott was not given any time to explain himself and the mother-daughter duo kept hurling insults at him.

Later, he said that he was done with this relationship and walked away from the cameras. Lidia also said that she wanted to forget that Scott even came to her house.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs on TLC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes