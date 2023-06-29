Fact Check: Has Grace Jabbari been arrested? Jonathan Majors’ video evidence triggers a wave of support from fans online

Jonathan Majors, the actor who rose to fame for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, was arrested on March 25, 2023, after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, filed a complaint with the New York Police Department (NYPD), stating alleged domestic abuse.

Recently, on June 21, Majors appeared in front of a court (for the second time after May 9) and pleaded “not guilty.” In addition, reports started to surface that his legal team had lodged a counter-complaint against Jabbari, stating that it was she who attacked him and not the other way around. One of his attorneys, Priya Chaudhry, even told Entertainment Weekly:

"From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and probably the victim here. Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."

She further continued:

"Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors."

Terpene Hunter @SwishaShock I want Jonathan Majors to be innocent too. But y’all gotta pushing this misinformation. Quick google search will show you his lawyers claims haven’t been corroborated yet and that lady didn’t get arrested I want Jonathan Majors to be innocent too. But y’all gotta pushing this misinformation. Quick google search will show you his lawyers claims haven’t been corroborated yet and that lady didn’t get arrested

No, Grace Jabbari has not been arrested yet. However, NYPD has traced probable cause for her arrest, which likely means she might be arrested soon. However, more details about this are currently awaiting.

Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari’s altercation happened in New York City inside a car

As per Grace Jabbari’s complaint, Jonathan Majors was allegedly violent with her in the middle of New York City on March 24, which left her with a broken finger, a cut behind her ear, and bruises. Her charges also mentioned how Majors allegedly twisted her arm and shoved her into his car. Jabbari claimed that her then-boyfriend attacked her when she tried to grab his phone after having realized that he might be cheating on her and texting other women behind her back.

When Jabbari informed the cops, Jonathan Majors was arrested and charged with assault, attempted assault, harassment, and aggravated harassment. However, after his June 21 appearance in court with his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, by his side, things have turned in his favor. This is because his legal team presented evidence that it was he who was the victim in the entire case.

Thus, the limelight has shifted from Majors to Jabbari, and anticipation surrounding her arrest is high. According to insider.com, the new complaint accuses Grace Jabbari of being “drunk and hysterical” while scratching, hitting, and violently grabbing Majors’ face, leading him to bleed.

AL316 Media @AL316MediaOfcl



Innocent until proven guilty. It seems our society has forgotten that, yet again. Capy @callmecapybara This Jonathan Majors case seems way different than what Twitter told me This Jonathan Majors case seems way different than what Twitter told me https://t.co/BCPfB9BPa9 I'm grateful I was not one to jump down the Jonathan Majors denouncing the minute accusations started flying.Innocent until proven guilty. It seems our society has forgotten that, yet again. twitter.com/callmecapybara… I'm grateful I was not one to jump down the Jonathan Majors denouncing the minute accusations started flying.Innocent until proven guilty. It seems our society has forgotten that, yet again. twitter.com/callmecapybara…

During a sit-in with the NYPD, Jonathan Majors allegedly broke down the facts. The Last Black Man in San Francisco star said that the 30-year-old Jabbari attacked her on previous occasions, not just in New York City, as mentioned in the case. For instance, according to the news outlet, Majors told the NYPD that once a verbal dispute in London turned physical.

“Is the suspect capable of killing you or your children? Is the suspect violently and constantly jealous of you? Has the physical violence increased in frequency or severity over the past six months?”

When all these were asked, Jonathan Majors took the affirmative. He also clarified how he never asked for law enforcement’s help before the current occasion. Moreover, he confessed to raising his hands on Jabbari but only as a form of defense.

“I was worried she would be hurt by traffic. So, I physically picked her up and put her in the car,” he reportedly told the police.

The 33-year-old Jonathan Majors has even provided video evidence supporting his statements. This is how the internet reacted following this.

Cthulhu's D. Prodigy; #OnePiece @CthulhusProdigy Shoutout to Black Folks that didn’t demonize Jonathan Majors and stayed on code Shoutout to Black Folks that didn’t demonize Jonathan Majors and stayed on code

It’s That Movie Channel🤩 @itsthatmovie I’m giving everyone fair warning now!



I’m about to search some twitter and YouTube accounts that pushed the narrative that Jonathan Majors was guilty for clout & expose you!



So you might want to start deleting your content about JM now 🤨 I’m giving everyone fair warning now!I’m about to search some twitter and YouTube accounts that pushed the narrative that Jonathan Majors was guilty for clout & expose you!So you might want to start deleting your content about JM now 🤨 🔴I’m giving everyone fair warning now!I’m about to search some twitter and YouTube accounts that pushed the narrative that Jonathan Majors was guilty for clout & expose you! So you might want to start deleting your content about JM now 🤨 https://t.co/22SJTGtU7z

Majors is a single father to a 10-year-old daughter, who has so far remained away from the spotlight. He dated Grace Jabbari from 2020 to early 2023. His next date to appear in front of the court is August 3, when the trial is set to begin.

Whether Jabbari will be arrested is unclear at this point, but insider.com says that NYPD is looking to bring her into custody for questioning. However, the DA’s office has not yet approved the same. Interestingly, Majors’ counter-complaint also mentions Jabbari using his credit card without permission, fleeing to London with his iPhone, a Rolex vintage watch, and a few other luxury items.

Following his arrest, the US Army stopped airing all commercials where Majors was featured. Even Marvel postponed his upcoming film Avengers: Kang Dynasty from May 2025 to May 2026.

