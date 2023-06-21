"This must be part of the girlfriend contract": Meagan Good sparks controversy with appearance at Jonathan Majors assault hearing

American actress Meagan Good sparked controversy online after she appeared at her boyfriend Jonathan Majors' latest court appearance. On June 20, the 33-year-old star arrived at New York City's Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing in his s*xual assault case, alongside his lawyers and hand-in-hand with his 41-year-old girlfriend.

For her public appearance, Meagan donned a nude dress with a matching trench coat and clutch. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Majors wore a white shirt, brown slacks, and a wrinkled dark brown blazer. He also completed the look with brown shades.

The duo were seen holding hands while entering and exiting the courtroom. During his latest court hearing, the defense dropped a motion that it had previously made at the hearing that Majors virtually attended last month.

After Majors' arrest in March and subsequent arraignment on many minor assault and harassment counts, Judge Rachel S. Pauley set an August 3, 2023 trial date in his case. However, it was actually Meagan Good's hand-in-hand appearance that raised several eyebrows, virtually, with one of them commenting:

Twitter reactions on Meagan Good's appearance with Jonathan Majors' at his court trial

After videos of Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors entering hand-in-hand in the Manhattan Criminal Court went viral, Twitterati gave mixed reactions. While some users hailed Good for supporting her man in tough times, others slammed her standing by Majors' side and called it a "new low."

Several users questioned why Good appeared in the court in the first place, especially since Majors' case is related to domestic violence. Some users also refused to believe their relationship and called it a PR tactic to divert people's minds from Majors' alleged behavior with his ex.

no way this Meagan Good/Jonathan Majors relationship is new. how are you attending criminal court for a domestic violence case during the honeymoon phase

While appearing on June 20 at the Manhattan Criminal Court, Judge Pauley ordered Jonathan Majors to cooperate with the court's full stay-away orders for the protection of the alleged victim, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in this case.

While speaking to Page Six about her client, Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said:

"Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors' innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney."

She added that Majors' team requested the District Attorney to dismiss all charges against the actor.

In March 2023, Jonathan Majors was taken into custody on multiple charges, including an alleged act of strangulation. The charges stem from an altercation that reportedly took place between Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Following his arrest, he was released on his own recognizance and was issued an order of protection.

Although the charge of strangulation has been dismissed, Majors continues to be faced with a series of allegations including harassment, misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and attempted assault.

