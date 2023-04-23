Marvel's connection to alleged assault victim of Jonathan Majors revealed

The entertainment industry has once again been rocked by abuse allegations, with actor Jonathan Majors at the center of a new controversy. Majors, set to appear in the highly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested in March for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. A recent report from the New York Post revealed that Jabbari was previously employed by Marvel as a "Movement Coach" for the film.

The revelation that the alleged victim of Majors' assault was once part of the Marvel team has brought new attention, leaving fans and industry insiders wondering how the controversy will impact the actor's future in the MCU.

As the investigation into the assault continues, it remains to be seen how Marvel and Disney will address the situation and whether Majors will continue to play a pivotal role in the franchise.

New details emerge in an alleged assault case involving Jonathan Majors

A new report sheds light on ongoing controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors (Image via Getty)

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors, star of the Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, new details have emerged regarding the alleged assault case involving him and his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While Majors maintains his innocence, his lawyer has alleged that Jabbari made angry calls and texts to the actor, including an alleged threat of suicide.

However, a recent report from the New York Post claims that new video footage allegedly shows police coaching Jabbari to say that Majors grabbed her by the throat.

It is important to note that there is no attached video to confirm this; just the photo and the security footage provided are grainy and blurry, making it difficult to determine what occurred. As the situation develops, it is unclear how this new information will affect Majors' future in the MCU.

Marvel and Disney remain silent on Jonathan Majors' future in the MCU as questions linger

Majors' future as Kang in the MCU remains uncertain as Marvel and Disney stay silent amidst allegations of assault (Image via Sportskeeda)

The lack of response from Marvel and Disney regarding Jonathan Majors' future in the MCU has left fans wondering what will become of the character Kang and the franchise.

With allegations of assault and abuse against Majors, it remains unclear whether he will continue to play a role in the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty or if a recast will be necessary.

Until Marvel and Disney release an official statement or more information is revealed, fans will likely continue to speculate about the franchise's future. As long as the Majors controversy exists, it is unclear how it will be resolved and what effect it will have on the MCU moving forward.

