"A doomed relationship"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Riley to break up with Violet as he hires a private investigator

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired on TLC on Sunday, June 11, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Riley hiring a private investigator for Violet, his Vietnamese girlfriend of two years, after discovering that she was complaining about him to his father. Riley was shocked to learn that Violet had sent his dad more than 150 texts talking about their fights but he had hidden it from his son.
He felt that Violet was trying to take advantage of his father and manipulate the relationship. Riley also had many other questions regarding Violet's divorce and wanted to know if she was still on dating apps. He had previously found out after one of their fights that Violet was using a dating app with another name.
The private investigator told Riley that he had many clients from the US with the same doubts and 80% of the time the women were cheating on their partners. In order to protect himself, Riley sent him the details about Violet's identity and her passport copies.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that if Riley had to hire a private investigator just to trust his girlfriend, he should not even be going to Vietnam in the first place.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Riley to break up with Violet
Riley has been cheated on in many of his past relationships. Now that he is about to meet Violet in person, he started to get his doubts again and hired a PI for her.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Riley for his decision and felt that the relationship was doomed if this is what he had to do to trust his partner.
What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 2?
TLC's description of the episode reads:
"Amanda and Razvan spend their first night together; Tyray isn't ready to give up on Carmella; after discovering questionable texts, Riley grows more suspicious of Violet; Gino and Jasmine reunite; David begins his journey to meet Sheila."
Tyray told his siblings that he had been catfished but was still hopeful of his relationship. He felt that Carmella's phone could have been hacked. Meanwhile,
Amanda and Razvan had a very awkward first night together as the former refused to have s*x with her partner. She was also shocked to see that Razvan did not make space for her in the room.
Elsewhere, David was very excited to meet Sheila finally after talking on the phone for so long.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.