"A doomed relationship"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Riley to break up with Violet as he hires a private investigator

Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired on TLC on Sunday, June 11, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Riley hiring a private investigator for Violet, his Vietnamese girlfriend of two years, after discovering that she was complaining about him to his father. Riley was shocked to learn that Violet had sent his dad more than 150 texts talking about their fights but he had hidden it from his son.

He felt that Violet was trying to take advantage of his father and manipulate the relationship. Riley also had many other questions regarding Violet's divorce and wanted to know if she was still on dating apps. He had previously found out after one of their fights that Violet was using a dating app with another name.

The private investigator told Riley that he had many clients from the US with the same doubts and 80% of the time the women were cheating on their partners. In order to protect himself, Riley sent him the details about Violet's identity and her passport copies.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans felt that if Riley had to hire a private investigator just to trust his girlfriend, he should not even be going to Vietnam in the first place.

Marsha Morton @adgth00marsha If Riley has to hire a private investigator before he has even met this woman and has so many doubts, hang it up, it’s a doomed relationship. #90DayFiance If Riley has to hire a private investigator before he has even met this woman and has so many doubts, hang it up, it’s a doomed relationship. #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans want Riley to break up with Violet

Riley has been cheated on in many of his past relationships. Now that he is about to meet Violet in person, he started to get his doubts again and hired a PI for her.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Riley for his decision and felt that the relationship was doomed if this is what he had to do to trust his partner.

Jamille @Jamille_H

If you gotta do all of this, just break up!

BeforeThe90Days

#90DayFiance A private investigator???? Handing over a copy of her passport??? Requesting your gf be followed by a stranger???If you gotta do all of this, just break up! #90DayFiance BeforeThe90Days A private investigator???? Handing over a copy of her passport??? Requesting your gf be followed by a stranger??? If you gotta do all of this, just break up!#90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance https://t.co/m3gpG6lChI

Hope S. @HopeInspire

#90DayFiance

#BeforeThe90Days Why are we hiring a private investigator? You're already saying that you don't trust her. Then, you're going to go see her too? You're on a roll. Smh.. Why are we hiring a private investigator? You're already saying that you don't trust her. Then, you're going to go see her too? You're on a roll. Smh..#90DayFiance#BeforeThe90Days https://t.co/Ea71vq6RN4

💚Christa Elyce @GreenQueen18_ I am looking to hire a private investigator.🕵️‍♀️ If you feel this way before meeting her, you’re 80% stupid to continue a trip and relationship with her I am looking to hire a private investigator.🕵️‍♀️ If you feel this way before meeting her, you’re 80% stupid to continue a trip and relationship with her #90DayFiance 🚩 I am looking to hire a private investigator.🕵️‍♀️ If you feel this way before meeting her, you’re 80% stupid to continue a trip and relationship with her #90DayFiance https://t.co/mmNn7IFxVW

mzaliz @mzaliz

#90DayFiance If you have to hire a private investigator, you already have doubts. Time to move on. If you have to hire a private investigator, you already have doubts. Time to move on.#90DayFiance

AllTheCake @AllTheCake2 When you have to hire a Vietnamese private investigator before your trip that's a sign u should stay home 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ #90dayfiance #90dayfiance beforethe90days When you have to hire a Vietnamese private investigator before your trip that's a sign u should stay home 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️#90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Joe Scavella @MrScavellz Riley, you didn't need a private eye in Vietnam to trail your girlfriend you already know the answer to this. Stay at home enjoy your dad's goat curry, put on your finest Steve Harvey circa 2001 suit a derby hat hit the grown folks club and meet a woman there #90DayFiance Riley, you didn't need a private eye in Vietnam to trail your girlfriend you already know the answer to this. Stay at home enjoy your dad's goat curry, put on your finest Steve Harvey circa 2001 suit a derby hat hit the grown folks club and meet a woman there #90DayFiance

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Hiring a private investigator to spy on Violet is a questionable decision on Riley's part! He's better off calling things off with her! #90DayFiance Hiring a private investigator to spy on Violet is a questionable decision on Riley's part! He's better off calling things off with her! #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

millennial_struggles @millennial4lyfe #90DayFiance If you have to hire a private investigator after talking to someone for years... you don't need to be with them anymore. If you have to hire a private investigator after talking to someone for years... you don't need to be with them anymore. 🚩🚩🚩 #90DayFiance https://t.co/joNPQEWdHb

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Amanda and Razvan spend their first night together; Tyray isn't ready to give up on Carmella; after discovering questionable texts, Riley grows more suspicious of Violet; Gino and Jasmine reunite; David begins his journey to meet Sheila."

Tyray told his siblings that he had been catfished but was still hopeful of his relationship. He felt that Carmella's phone could have been hacked. Meanwhile,

Amanda and Razvan had a very awkward first night together as the former refused to have s*x with her partner. She was also shocked to see that Razvan did not make space for her in the room.

Elsewhere, David was very excited to meet Sheila finally after talking on the phone for so long.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

