90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 - Did Sheila and David get engaged?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 returned with a brand new episode this week on Sunday, September 3, 2023. During the segment, fans saw David finally pop the much-awaited question to his Phillipene girlfriend Sheila.

The two have had a rocky road, with Sheila struggling to grasp sign language which caused a problem in communication due to their shared hearing impairment. To make matters worse, soon after they met, Sheila unexpectedly lost her mother due to bad living conditions. All of this made David wonder if it was the right time for him to propose and after a ton of contemplation, he did.

The two officially took their relationship to the next level as Sheila said yes to the proposal before David had to head back to the United States.

David and Sheila got engaged in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

Over the past few episodes, David was seen contemplating whether or not to propose to Sheila before he returned to the United States:

"I'm so nervous and trying to keep it all together because I'm ready to ask Sheila to marry me," he said.

He finally managed to pop the question during a dinner date.

The date was an emotional one as the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member's return hung over their heads. Sheila was emotional because she was upset about him leaving, which made David more nervous.

"I never found true love and now with Sheila, I finally found it. I believe in our relationship and I hope Sheila believes in it too. This will decide our future," he said.

David's return was just one of the things that made the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member upset. During the dinner, Sheila expressed her sadness about her mother's death and her son not wanting to move to America.

While the emotions threw David off and made him rethink his decision to propose, he realized that proposing at that point would be good. He noted that he wanted to "take away Sheila's tears and "whisk her away to America." He eventually got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, signing to her and asking her to marry him.

Sheila could not believe that David was proposing and asked him if it was "for real." She said yes and David later called it a "happy blur" as Sheila admired the ring.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return with a brand new episode on Sunday, September 10, 2023, on TLC.