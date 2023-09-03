90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is set to air episode 14 on September 3, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The new installment will feature heaps of drama as fans will see Cleo questioning Christian's habit of befriending women after he invited one home. Amanda will be seen meeting Razvan's parents, and, in a shocking turn of events, a popular couple is expected to call it quits.

This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days documents the lives of eight determined couples as they work on their relationship to secure K-1 visas and meet their partners. What was expected to be a smooth journey after the couples met in person has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride filled with romance, betrayal, drama, and plenty of entertainment.

Anticipated twists in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14

Meisha's failed attempt at getting close to Nicola

Nicola's plans of sharing a special moment with his girlfriend Meisha went comically wrong as they tried applying Dead Sea mud on each other in an attempt to bond. Despite Meisha humorously reminding him to be gentle in the promo of the episode, he continued with his "caveman-style" massage techniques.

While Meisha admitted to finding Nicola's innocence endearing during her confessional, she also stated that she was disappointed since she had hoped for a more "flirty" experience. When Nicola told her that he wished for this to be a memorable moment for her, Meisha responded:

“Well, that's the understatement of the century.”

David and Sheila enjoy a romantic vacation

Despite being disheartened by Sheila's lack of interest in learning sign language, David decided to propose to her and even went to great lengths to pick the right ring. In the short clip shared ahead of the episode's release, he was unsure about when to pop the question, given the recent death of Sheila's mother.

The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will feature the duo spending time together on a romantic trip to the Philippines before their lives take an interesting turn.

Statler surprises Dempsey with a stay at a castle

In the teaser, Statler surprised Dempsey with a stay at a castle, showcasing her commitment and desire to form a deeper connection with her. While the picturesque setting added a dash of romance, it was their conflicting viewpoints on their future together that marked a pivotal moment in the journey of this long-distance couple.

Cleo questions Christian's habit of befriending women

Tensions escalated in the 90 Day Fiancé clip as Christian informed Cleo that he invited a stranger to their Thanksgiving gathering. The latter found herself grappling with several emotions as she was shocked and unsettled by her boyfriend's oddly impulsive decision to welcome a stranger, particularly a girl, into their home.

Amanda meets Razvan's parents

Razvan introduced Amanda to his parents in the preview of the upcoming episode. This came after the latter received backlash from viewers for her condescending comments about his career, as she insinuated that he would be incapable of financially providing for the family. Things got worse when Amanda compared Razvan to her dead husband, Jason, and said:

"After Jason, I wanted you to be the right person."

Jasmine and Gino could possibly end their relationship

In what seemed like one of the most nail-biting moments of the season - Jasmine and Gino, the tumultuous couple that returned to the show after first appearing in season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, were expected to call it quits. Viewers are now eager to find out if this was a result of the fiery exchange of words in the previous episode, Jasmine's infidelity, or Gino's lack of emotional and financial support.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14 will air tonight, September 3, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episode on TLC Go, Max, or Discovery Plus.