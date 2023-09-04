90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 14, titled Dirty Dancing, was full of ups and downs. From David's proposal to Sheila on a secluded beach to Jasmine and Gino's tearful breakup, the episode was packed with moments that left viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fans also saw Amanda traveling to Croatia to meet Razvan's family, which did not go as planned. Meisha and Nicola's relationship also saw a few hiccups as the latter confronted his girlfriend about not expressing her love to him in person.

Each couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 was seen facing their own set of challenges that could change the course of their relationships forever.

Key moments in episode 14 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

David's romantic proposal to Sheila

David Dangerfield, known for his calm demeanor, decided it was time to take the next step with Sheila Mangubat. He flew all the way to the Philippines, where Sheila lives with her son and other family members. He decided to pop the question on a secluded beach, which was decorated with candles and rose petals.

David was visibly nervous but mustered up the courage to ask Sheila to marry him as he said:

“See it’s been a long time since we started talking and texting and I love you and you love me…Honey babe, I have something for you. Honey babe, will you marry me?”

Sheila, who recently lost her mother in an accident, was emotionally vulnerable but found joy in saying yes to David. This proposal in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days marked a high point in their relationship and also set the stage for what could be a lasting bond.

Jasmine and Gino's breakup

Jasmine and Gino had been struggling for a while, and it all came to a head in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 14. The couple got into a heated argument that revolved around Gino's lack of commitment and his inability to prioritize Jasmine. The fight escalated quickly, leading to Jasmine breaking down as she said:

“I don’t feel love. I don’t feel appreciated. I don’t feel like it is worth to leave all my life behind here in Panama to go to the United States with a person who doesn’t love me... I’m breaking up with you…You can hate me for this but in the future, you will thank me because I believe this is the best decision. Walk away!”

Despite Gino's attempts to salvage the relationship, the damage was done. The couple decided to part ways, leaving viewers wondering what the future holds for them.

Meisha and Nicola's relationship in limbo

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, Meisha is currently waiting for an annulment from her previous partner, which has added stress to her relationship with Nicola. In the latest episode of the show, Meisha and Nicola faced an emotional hurdle.

The latter confronted his girlfriend about not saying "I love you" to him in person, despite being together for seven years virtually.

“Well, certain times when I haven’t said ‘I love you’ back, I didn’t even realize that I hadn’t so if I have fallen short in that regard. No. 1, I apologize and No. 2 since I got here, it’s been a different Nicola that I’ve been dealing with," Meisha expressed.

Amanda meets Razvan's parents

Amanda and Razvan were seen trying to mend their relationship after a recent fight. They traveled to Croatia to meet Razvan's family and Amanda expressed her concerns, saying:

“I really can’t picture my life without him so I hope things continue to get better.”

However, the dinner with Razvan's parents did not go as planned. His parents openly shared their dislike for his ex-wife and seemed uneasy about Amanda, making her worry that the trip might "break them completely." When she asked Razvan if they were a good match, his hesitation spoke volumes, leaving their relationship hanging in the balance.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 14 was a whirlwind of emotions and left viewers with several unanswered questions. Fans are now excited to see what fate has in store for the couples and what the next episode brings to the table.