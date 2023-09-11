90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 15: Recap and more details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 follows eight couples as they deal with the complications of international relationships and the K-1 visa process. TLC aired Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 on September 10, 2023, keeping audiences glued to their screens. This particular episode, titled Every Time We Say Goodbye, was a reflection of the challenges and joys of international relationships.

The official synopsis of the show read,

"Razvan's mum shares concerns about his relationship; Dempsey learns Statler doesn't want kids; Violet stops Riley from saying the L-word; Jasmine surprises Gino; David and Sheila share a sad goodbye; Cleo wonders about being exclusive with Christian."

As the episode unfolded, the stories of David and Sheila, Jasmine and Gino, and Riley and Violet took center stage, each presenting its own set of challenges and triumphs.

David and Sheila turn sign language into the language of love inside 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

David's journey to the Philippines was to meet Sheila, an online connection. Their budding relationship faced communication barriers due to David's deafness and Sheila's limited sign language knowledge. Moreover, the sudden passing of Sheila's mother added emotional turmoil.

This 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode also features their tearful airport farewell, with neither of them knowing when they will see the other again. David expects to visit Sheila in the Philippines next year, so he plans to file for a K-1 visa for her.

When Jasmine takes the lead, Gino's left with a ring and a promise

Jasmine and Gino's relationship had its share of ups and downs. After a significant breakup where Jasmine felt she wasn't a priority over Gino's family, she took matters into her own hands. In a surprising twist, Jasmine proposed to Gino with the same ring he had previously given her, which she had claimed to have lost because she wanted a bigger one.

Their reconciliation marked a hopeful chapter in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, but with Gino's imminent return to America, the future remains uncertain.

Statler and Dempsey find that love might need a roadmap

Statler and Dempsey's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 journey took them through the scenic landscapes of Scotland, where they celebrated Dempsey's birthday. However, the picturesque setting couldn't mask the brewing storm in their relationship. A significant point of contention arose when Statler expressed her firm decision not to have children.

This revelation was a dealbreaker for Dempsey, who had always envisioned a future with kids. Their differing life goals cast a shadow of doubt over their relationship's future, leaving viewers wondering if love alone could bridge this gap.

Christian hits the bars, Cleo hits the roof

Expand Tweet

Christian's behavior has been a consistent point of contention between him and Cleo throughout 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6. On a plane journey, Christian got drunk and chatted up girls, leading to an intervention by the Flight Attendant. This wasn't an isolated incident. In another instance, Christian initiated a conversation with a random woman in a bar and went as far as inviting her to Cleo's home.

While Christian defends his actions, stating he doesn't approach women with romantic intentions, Cleo perceives them as disrespectful to their relationship. Their differing viewpoints on trust and boundaries continue to add tension, making their future together uncertain.

TLC broadcasts brand-new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET. The show is also available to watch on TLC Go and Discovery+.