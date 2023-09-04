90 Day Fiancé: What is Statler Riley's real name? 

With drama, confessions, feuds, and more, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 is making big headlines. On September 3, 2023, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 6 episode 13, titled Dirty Dancing, featured Nicola and Meisha's chemistry.

Fans got to see Cleo and Christian's intense conversation, while Amanda met Razvan's parents. Furthermore, Statler Riley was spotted visiting Dempsey while David and Sheila's romance made quite a buzz. According to the description of this episode, it mentions:

"Nicola shows Meisha his sensual side; Cleo questions Christian's habit of befriending women; Amanda meets Razvan's parents; Statler surprises Dempsey with a stay at a castle; David and Sheila enjoy a romantic vacation; Jasmine tells Gino it's over."

In the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, eight couples follow the journey of building a great relationship and supporting one another through thick and thin. Statler and Dempsey are among these couples. Statler, whose real name is Carolyn Grace Riley, is originally from Texas while her partner, Dempsey, is British and they met online.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 cast member Statler worked in finance

Statler, the show's newest cast member, describes herself as a "freak" and values love deeply. In the past, she has dated many people, but none of them have worked out. Dempsey and Statler met through a dating app, and Statler felt a strong connection with her.

Statler Riley is 33 years old and works in finance at a freight logistics company based in Irving, Texas. In season 6, she discussed her plans to move to England to be with her partner. There is a slight doubt in her mind that Dempsey may have cheated on her.

Additionally, according to her Instagram, Statler Riley has over 18k followers, and her mother is a Texas mayor. Having two elder brothers, she was adopted as a child by the family.

According to Statler Riley, she also has some commitment problems. In a talk with Dempsey's father during the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Statler revealed how she had dated a woman from England before and ended things with her because of the pace of the relationship.

With Dempsey, Statler's commitment issues are taking a back seat, and she is doing everything she can to make everything perfect, while Dempsey is making sure things don't move too fast, and therefore the couple doesn't struggle.

Season 6 of the show has already released 14 episodes, which have been well-received by fans. According to the description of the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, it mentions:

“This prequel to TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" -- the series about couples who unite in America under a special U.S. visa -- tells of how the couples first became acquainted. From the initial in-person meeting to traveling to a faraway country, the stories of these potential spouses-to-be uncover hidden truths, navigate cultural differences, and ultimately determine if online romance can lead to true love.”

In addition, it adds:

“The participants overcome various challenges to meet the person they believe is their soul mate, including 20-year age gaps, language barriers, and precarious boat rides down the Amazon River.”

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, TLC will air the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.