"She should be fired for this" — Internet reacts to Jess Hilarious saying The Breakfast Club co-hosts don't come to her defense 

Social media is abuzz with discussion after comedian and radio personality Jess Hilarious recently expressed frustration over the lack of support from her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club.

Ad

On March 18, 2025, comedian and co-host of The Breakfast Club podcast, Jess Hilarious, took to Instagram Live to reflect on her relationships with the other podcast hosts, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, whom she did not name.

Hilarious indicated that none of the co-hosts came to her defense when she faced online scrutiny. She went under the public's purview after allegedly commenting on 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel.

As a result, many users on X took to their account and reflected on the comedian's live video, suggesting that due to a lack of professionalism, Hilarious must be "fired."

Ad

"She should be fired for this," one commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, some users on X indicated that if Hilarious is not happy being at The Breakfast Club, she should leave the podcast show.

"If she isn't happy there, she should quit," a user on X commented.

"They should of chose Claudia Jordan anyway in my opinion. Jess doesn't really add to the show at all... She is always gone anyway," another commented.

Ad

"She just can't get over the fact that they found someone that can do her job better than her … and every time them to interact, she always was rude and snobbish so it didn't work," one more user on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, some users on X suggested they are happy to see Jess Hilarious speaking up about herself and sharing her thoughts online. Some commented in confusion, asking whether she has been replaced or is still a part of the podcast.

"I'm so glad that @jesshilarious spoke up for herself &@angelayee because I used to feel so bad for her because of how "Mr Breakfast Club Bully Charlemagne" used to treat her on air," a netizen commented.

Ad

"I knew she was getting replaced when that girl showed up when she was on maternity leave lol that girl took that opportunity and ran with it," a second commented.

"Isn't she working with them, or did she leave," a third user commented.

As of now, neither Jess Hilarious nor anyone from The Breakfast Club have responded to the reactions online.

Ad

Jess Hilarious opens up about feeling alone on The Breakfast Club

The comedian (Image via Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, comedian Jess Hilarious appeared on a live stream on her Instagram account, where she reflected on her feelings about being alone during an episode of the hip-hop podcast The Breakfast Club. Hilarious claimed that none of her co-hosts stood up for her while she was scrutinized by the internet, saying:

Ad

"We supposed to be a team up that b*tch. Not one person, not one person comes to my defense at all like when I am like, like not one motherf*cker ever with this online sh*t. Like why the f*ck should we have to keep playing it man."

Jess Hilarious also mentioned Angela Yee, who had previously co-hosted The Breakfast Club, and shared that she does not understand how Angela was able to co-host the show for an extended period. She said:

Ad

"I know one thing, Angela you ain't that motherf*cking crazy, no it's crazy this n*ggas try to make out the beat. Nah is a reason that lady wanted to leave the show. I don't know how she did that sh*t for thirteen years."

Additionally, Hilarious compared the dynamics of the podcast to a high school environment, implying that her silence is intentional. However, she did not disclose the specific incident that upset her, indicate any conflict with her co-hosts, or mention anyone by name.

Ad

As of now, neither of the co-hosts of The Breakfast Club has responded to Hilarious's claims.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback