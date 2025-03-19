Is Jess Hilarious still on The Breakfast Club? Speculation over podcast co-host being fired runs rampant as she blasts Loren LoRosa and others

Jess Hilarious recently took to Instagram Live to express her grievances about her Breakfast Club co-hosts. She accused them of keeping her out of the loop during her maternity leave and not defending her when she faced online criticism.

Ad

She also discussed her alleged feud with co-host Loren LoRosa, who filled in for her during her leave but remained with the show even after Hilarious returned. Her Instagram Live session led many netizens to speculate on whether she quit or was fired from the Power 105.1 radio show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, according to reports from The Express Tribune and Hot New Hip Hop, Jess Hilarious is still a part of The Breakfast Club, along with her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Loren LoRosa.

Jess Hilarious claimed she did not get along with Loren LoRosa at first

Jess Hilarious's recent comments about The Breakfast Club came just days after comedian Corey Holcomb suggested that the radio host was inferior and less talented than Loren LoRosa during The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show on March 12. For the unversed, Hilarious had chosen LoRosa as her replacement to take over her position while she was on maternity leave in 2024.

Ad

“They got somebody doing your segment better than you, and it’s flawless," Holcomb said.

On March 18, 2025, Jess Hilarious, whose real name is Jessica Moore, went on Instagram Live to address Holcomb's comments and her alleged feud with Loren LoRosa, who remained on the show despite Hilarious' return. Jess Hilarious claimed that LoRosa's continued presence on the show, despite her return, blindsided her, adding that she felt out of the loop and made to feel like a "villain."

Ad

She mentioned that although she did not like LoRosa when she first met her, she made peace with her after learning that LoRosa was not a "spiteful person" and actually advocated for her on the show. Hilarious claimed she gave up her segment, Jess With The Mess, to LoRosa, who renamed it The Latest With Loren LoRosa.

She also claimed that Charlamagne asked her to amplify her animosity with LoRosa during the show. She recounted an instance where she told LoRosa to "be quiet" when the latter spoke over her during a taping. Hilarious claimed that Charlamagne texted her afterward, requesting that she tell LoRosa to "shut up" the next time it occurred to support the "narrative" of their conflict.

Ad

Ad

"I wanted Breakfast Club so bad" — Jess Hilarious about joining the radio show

Jess Hilarious was appointed the official third co-host of The Breakfast Club in February 2024, succeeding her predecessor Angela Yee. During a recent Instagram Live session, she explained that she desperately wanted to be part of the radio show, which she referred to as the "biggest f**king show culturally," stating:

Ad

"The craziest s**t, right, I wanted Breakfast Club so bad. I wanted it. I grew up on the show. The f**k, like, what? Hall of Fame show, what are we talking about... This ain't my first time doing radio, but I'm just saying like, this is the biggest f**king show culturally, you know what I'm saying?"

Ad

She added that she enjoyed being a part of the show till she had to leave for maternity leave, saying:

"I was eating that s**t up, the whole year I co-hosted. Eating that s**t up until I had to leave. You know what I'm saying, like, I had a baby. And this industry, what I'm doing, ain't no right time to have a baby, so you have them when you have them."

Ad

Jess Hilarious explained that things changed after her return, and she felt uncertain about her place on the show. Although she did not name anyone specifically, she accused her fellow co-hosts of failing to support her during online criticism and hate.

She claimed that The Breakfast Club operated "like a high school," expressing that she felt "played with." Additionally, she acknowledged her predecessor, Angela Yee, who left The Breakfast Club in 2022 after co-hosting the radio show for over a decade.

Ad

"Angela Yee ain't that motherf**king crazy. Not as crazy as n**gas try to make her out to be. There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show... I don’t know how she did that s**t for 13 years."

Ad

The other co-hosts of The Breakfast Show have not yet responded to Jess Hilarious' comments as of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback