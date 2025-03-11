"Shame on her" — Internet criticizes The Breakfast Club's Jess Hilarious for making fun of a 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel over "patchy hair"

Comedian and radio personality Jess Hilarious, a co-host on The Breakfast Club, is facing backlash for allegedly making fun of 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a cancer survivor.

On March 10, 2025, The Breakfast Club podcast discussed President Donald Trump's decision to make 13-year-old Devarjaye' DJ' Daniel the youngest US Secret Service Officer. During the discussion, the comedian allegedly made remarks about the young boy that sparked debate online.

As the video clip circulated, many X users called out Hilarious' comments, with some expressing disappointment and calling for accountability.

"Nah she's evil for this, I thought the Left was supposed to protect vulnerable people? Certain people should be off limits. Once again, showing thier true colors. They're not pro-Black, they're pro-Democrat. Shame on her," a netizen commented.

Moreover, some X users suggested that Jess Hilarious must leave the show after her alleged remarks. While some suggested that the young kid fought cancer and Hilarious is spreading hate just because she does not like Donald Trump.

"Sayin that boy ain't black and hair is patchy is enough to be kicked off the show . Come on lil dude literally fought/fighting cancer and she hating because of her dislike of Trump," a user on X commented.

"Compare this to how they talk about George Floyd with so much reverence and respect smh. It's a mental illness," another wrote.

"Prop? Bro the kid beat cancer and his dream was to become a cop. I swear these b1tches are retarded," one more user commented.

Furthermore, netizens on X made remarks on Jess Hilarious' hair, indicating that the alleged remarks came from a woman who herself uses a wig and has no natural hair.

"Funny coming from a woman with fake hair," a user commented.

"Got the nerves to talk about a lil boy with brain cancer smh when she look like a wig worm," another wrote.

"These are people from the ghetto culture, that voted for Kamala, and think Kendrick won the beef 😒 🙄 does not surprise me one bit!" a third user wrote.

As of now, neither Jess Hilarious nor any of The Breakfast Club team members have reflected on the reactions online.

The Comedian (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

On March 10, 2025, during The Breakfast Club podcast, hosts Charlamagne tha God, Jess Hilarious, and others reflected on Trump's joint session of Congress, where DJ Daniel was honored with a badge.

During the discussion, the hosts suggested that the young child, who seemed Black to them, was used as a "prop." In response, Hilarious shared, perplexed, suggesting that she did not know that DJ Daniel was Black and later made alleged remarks about the young kid's hair.

"He's Black?... I just don't think the lil boy was black. It was patchy, but it was not nappy," Hilarious said.

This is not the first time that Jess Hilarious has faced backlash over her alleged remarks about an ill person. In 2020, she allegedly mocked Chadwick Boseman, who tragically lost weight due to colon cancer.

At the time, the comedian was unaware of the actor's illness. However, following the actor's passing on August 28, 2020, when it was revealed that he had been battling cancer, Hilarious faced significant criticism.

In October 2024, in a new The Dr. Wendy Show, Jess Hilarious addressed the backlash she received and stated that she "regrets" making jokes about Boseman.

"I don't regret anything except for this one joke I told about Chadwick Boseman before he passed...before we all figured out he had cancer," Hilarious said.

Furthermore, the comedian indicated that she thought the actor was losing weight due to his role as a method actor. She also said she would never make fun of someone's illness or disease.

It is not known if Jess Hilarious is aware of DJ Daniel's cancer survival history. The comedian has not commented on it yet.

