"The battle of the duds" — Internet reacts to Jess Hilarious telling Loren Lorosa to “be quiet” or “hush” on The Breakfast Club

A tweet about The Breakfast Club's Jess Hilarious has been going viral on social media. Uploaded by @MobzWorld on Thursday night, the tweet shared clips from a recent episode of the radio show, featuring co-hosts Hilarious and Loren LoRosa involved in an argument. The tweet was captioned:

"Are tensions rising at The Breakfast Club? Jess Hilarious has told her cohost Loren Lorosa to either “be quiet” or “hush” two days in a row. This has led to viewers now being uncomfortable and questioning her behavior…."

The tweet has since received over 350K views, with netizens reacting to it. One of them commented:

"The battle of the duds"

Some netizens talked about how Loren's continued stay at the radio show despite Jess Hilarious returning from her maternity leave would soon cause a "big blowup" between the two.

"Breakfast club petty because Loren was supposed to be there only while Jess was on maternity leave, a big blowup is gonna happen soon between these two because Loren did such a great job while Jess was gone" - commented an X user.

"I think they can find a balance that works with the four of them. Loren handle the journalist work and rumor report/ Jess be there for the comic relief" - replied another one.

"Oh damn! lol thought I was the only one that peeped that. They all be hella tryna “lil sis” LL in there, CTG the most, but Jess be saying lil slick shit too. It is uncomfortable. I kinda like the dynamic w LL doing the reading parts and Jess doing the mess and the comedy tho" - posted another user.

Meanwhile, others speculated that Jess Hilarious was jealous of LoRosa because the latter was getting all the stories, with the audience of the radio show also preferring her over the older co-host.

"she is jealous of Loren because she is brown girl grinding and loren is getting all the stories and nobody is calling on jess plus the breakfast club listeners most of them prefer Loren" - wrote a netizen.

"This morning show should’ve been left in 2024. Artist don’t even feel the need to include the breakfast club in rollouts anymore. They’re the urban version of TMZ atp. On top of that streamers and podcast are drowning them out. Time to rebrand IMO" - commented another user.

"I actually like Loren on the show. Jess it probably thinking, why do they need another woman to give out the tea.. she’s getting jealous." - posted a netizen.

Jess Hilarious returned to The Breakfast Club in November 2024

The tweet questioning Jess Hilarious' behavior on The Breakfast Club comes a couple of months after the co-host returned to the radio show from her maternity leave.

Per an iHeart article (published November 8), Jess made her return to the show on November 8. One of the first things the comedian shared after going on air was that her baby girl - who was born naturally - was now three months old. Jess Hilarious also revealed her name as Marley Sky Moore Tolliver, adding:

"I feel good. I'm happy that my baby boy is happy. He is so happy to have his little sister that he can live in the house with and grow up with."

Jess first announced her pregnancy in February 2024 and has since been vocal throughout her pregnancy. Hilarious went on-air with both her first child's father - Gerome - and new baby daddy - Chris - on different occasions.

Jess Hilarious announced her maternity leave during the summer of 2024 when Loren LoRosa - a guest host at the show - filled in for her to get Jess With The Mess going.

