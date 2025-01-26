⁠Who is Kelsey Parker’s new partner? Actress announces pregnancy 3 years after death of husband Tom Parker

Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has announced she is expecting a baby with her new partner, Will Lindsay, three years after Tom's tragic death at 33 due to brain cancer. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, shared their excitement with a photoshoot.

Will Lindsay, 27, is a tree surgeon from Kent. The couple met during a night out in Kent and felt an immediate connection, as reported by The Sun.

Kelsey revealed the pregnancy on January 26, sharing her joy alongside reflections on her late husband’s memory. Speaking to The Mirror, she said how she and Tom wanted four kids.

"Tom and I always said we wanted four – but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I'm pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, 'My life could have been so different.' I’ve felt every emotion under the sun."

The 34-year-old actress and TV personality added that she believed the pregnancy would have received Tom’s blessing.

"He wouldn’t want me to live in sadness," she added.

Kelsey Parker and Tom Parker's legacy

Kelsey Parker's new partner, Will Lindsay, is a 27-year-old tree surgeon. He has moved into the South East London home Kelsey and Tom once shared. Will has been supportive of Kelsey's efforts to keep Tom's memory alive. Kelsey revealed, speaking to The Mirror:

"Will once said he never wants me to not talk about Tom. He talks about him and loves hearing stories about him. There’s a massive picture of Tom upstairs. He walked past it once, smiled at me, and said, 'Oh, he’s handsome though, isn't he?'"

Tom Parker, a member of the popular boyband The Wanted, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, glioblastoma, in 2020. Despite undergoing treatment, he passed away in March 2022. He and Kelsey had been married since 2018 and shared two children: Aurelia, now five, and Bodhi, now four. The couple had moved into their London home in September 2021, months before Tom’s passing.

According to The Mirror, Kelsey Parker's pregnancy announcement was met with love and encouragement from both her family and Tom's parents. She revealed that Tom's mother, Noreen, was especially thrilled about the news.

"She can’t wait to have another grandchild. Noreen told me after Tom passed, 'As long as you’re happy, Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you.' We've all been through so much together," she said.

She previously spoke about the difficulties of explaining Tom’s absence to their daughter, Aurelia, who often believed her father was simply "on tour."

"If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn't be here. Tom was my soulmate. I'm still angry he's gone, but I can't live in sadness," she said.

Will has embraced his role in Kelsey Parker's life, and shared his excitement for the new addition to their family, calling it "a very welcome happy accident." The couple’s baby is due in June.

