Tom Parker net worth: 'The Wanted' singer's fortune explored as he dies aged 33

On Wednesday, March 30, British-Irish boyband The Wanted's singer Tom Parker passed away at the age of 33. As per reports, the singer-songwriter died after a bout with brain cancer. The news of his demise was announced by the band's official Instagram page.

Later, Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, also shared the announcement of the late artist's untimely death. In an obituary post dedicated to her late husband, Kelsey wrote:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

As per the band's Instagram post, Parker passed away "peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates." The late singer is survived by his wife Kelsey (32), children Aurelia (2), and Bodhi (1).

Tom Parker was reportedly worth $8 million

As per CelebrityNetWorth, Thomas Parker was reportedly worth $8 million. Most of the late singer's fortune originated from his musical career spanning almost around 13 years. Parker was born in Bolton, Lancashire, and reportedly started his musical journey at the age of 16.

In his teens, Tom Parker auditioned for The X Factor and passed it. However, as most of his fans know, the singer, unfortunately, could not reach beyond the first round. Following this, he joined and soon dropped out of college and professionally forayed into his singing career.

Later, Parker joined The Wanted in 2009 after the five members were selected following a nationwide auditioning process. Prior to joining the boyband, the singer was reportedly in a tribute band of Take That, known as Take That II.

As a member of The Wanted, a significant portion of Tom Parker's life is associated with the band. Parker's popularity also rose with the reality TV series, The Wanted Life on E!, which showcased the band's journey with their first world tour.

Within a year of their debut, the boy band released their first studio "self-titled" album, which reached position four on the UK Albums Chart. Following the album's release, it became a certified 'Platinum' hit by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

According to UDiscoverMusic, The Wanted has sold over 12 million record sales worldwide, followed by over 6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Furthermore, their track Glad You Came has had over half-a-billion streams on the audio streaming platform. As Parker was an active member of the group, these stats back up the fortune and legacy left behind by the star.

Before his premature death, Tom Parker announced his book, which was due to be released in July. According to his Instagram post, the book "is not about dying: It's a book about living."

He further added,

"It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what."

In the book, the late singer explored his journey after his brain cancer diagnosis and how he fought the disease and its negativities with 'Hope,' which is also the title of the book.

