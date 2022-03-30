Who is Kelsey Hardwick? All about Tom Parker's wife and kids as The Wanted singer dies aged 33

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has passed away after a long battle with brain cancer. He was just 33 years old at the time of his passing. The news of his demise was confirmed in an official statement by his wife Kelsey Hardwick:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

She also thanked everyone for their love and support during the difficult time:

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

The musician was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and revealed his diagnosis in October 2020, revealing that his condition was stable after an MRI scan. In addition to his wife, Tom Parker leaves behind his children Aurelia (2) and Bodhi (1).

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has her YouTube channel 'Meet the Parkers'

Tom Parker with his wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two children (Image via being_kelsey/Instagram)

Kelsey Hardwick is a British actress, vlogger and designer. She was born in England on March 7, 1990, and grew up with her two brothers. The actress is known for playing a Hogwarts student in the third Harry Potter film installment titled Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

She has also appeared in films like Abducted, Legacy, The Interceptor and Who Dares: Downing Street Seige. Hardwick was also part of The Wanted’s TV show, The Wanted Life and later established a career in vlogging with her YouTube channel called Meet the Parkers.

The artist also ventured into entrepreneurship and founded her own fashion boutique called Kelsey Loves. She even co-founded the K2K Stars performing arts academy with her friend Kelsey Gallagher.

It is not known how Hardwick met Tom Parker, but the duo reportedly started dating in 2009. They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot two years later in 2018 at the Ridge Farm grounds in Surrey, England, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Aurelia Rose, in June 2019. They also welcomed their second child, son Bodhi Thomas, in October 2020.

Following Parker’s brain cancer diagnosis, the couple had to spend three weeks in Spain for the former’s special cancer treatment. Upon their return, Hardwick revealed that it was the longest the couple had stayed away from their children:

“The Reality of Cancer. Me and @tomparkerofficial as you know have been over in spain for treatment. Which meant the longest time away from our babies. You don't realise how someone having cancer really affects the whole family.”

Hardwick stayed by Parker’s side throughout his fight with cancer. Unfortunately, the singer lost his battle for life and passed away, leaving behind his wife and children.

