Who did Scarlett Byrne play in Harry Potter? Character explored as actress welcomes twins with husband Cooper Hefner

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne Hefner just welcomed twins into their family. The latter announced the news via Instagram on March 29, sharing pictures of herself and her husband holding their children alongside a close-up photo of their two daughters. She wrote:

“My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world. Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

The Harry Potter star shared a photo of her husband holding the two babies in their carriers on her Instagram story. Cooper also shared the news on his Instagram, sharing the same pictures as his wife and writing.

“Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26. Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

Scarlett Byrne’s character in Harry Potter

Scarlett Byrne has played the role of Pansy Parkinson in the last three films of the Harry Potter franchise: Half-Blood Prince, Deathly Hallows Part 1, and Part 2.

Scarlett Byrne as Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter (Image via The Common Room/Facebook)

She was a witch in Harry Potter’s year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Born into the Parkinson's family and a member of the Sacred Twenty-Eight, she was sorted into Slytherin House and became perfect in her fifth year.

Pansy later became a member of the short-lived Inquisitorial Squad. During the final battle of the Second Wizarding War at Hogwarts on May 2, 1998, she spoke in favor of turning Harry Potter over to Lord Voldemort. This caused most of her schoolmates to draw their wands upon her in Harry’s defense.

It is assumed that Pansy survived the Great Wizarding War after she left the Great Hall with the other Slytherins before the Battle of Hogwarts and most likely did not return to fight. Sometime after the war, she fell apart with her former friend Draco Malfoy.

Katherine Nicholson previously portrayed the character in the Philosopher’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, Genevieve Gaunt in Prisoner of Azkaban, Charlotte Richie in the Goblet of Fire, and Lauren Shotton in Order of the Phoenix.

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne’s relationship timeline

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne got engaged in August 2015. In November 2019, they announced their marriage.

Byrne welcomed her first daughter on August 24, 2020. The pair announced that they were expecting twins in November 2021, and Cooper shared a photo of himself, his wife, and their daughter and wrote:

“Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring. We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

The Runaways star shared the news on her Instagram, expressing her gratitude for their growing family. She has frequently shared updates about her pregnancy with her fans and followers.

