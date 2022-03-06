Who is Tamsin Egerton? All about Josh Hartnett's wife as couple get married in private ceremony

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton reportedly got married in a secret ceremony after being in a relationship since 2012. They are now the parents of three children.

Reports say that they tied the knot in November 2021, and the details have recently been revealed. According to The Sun, they exchanged vows on Guy Fawkes Night in the intimate Soho Room at the Old Marylebone Town Hall. One of their friends said:

“They’re as loved up as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair, with their close family and friends.”

Everything known about Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett’s wife

Tamsin Olivia Egerton is an actress who is well known for her appearances as Chelsea Parker in the 2007 comedy film St Trinian’s, Holly Goodfellow in the 2005 black comedy film Keeping Mum and Guinevere in the television series Camelot.

Tamsin Egerton is a popular actress known for her roles in films and television (Image via Eammon M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old made her debut as Mary Lennox in a Royal Shakespeare Company musical production of The Secret Garden in 2001. She was then seen as a young Morgaine in the television miniseries The Mists of Avalon.

Tamsin made her film debut with Keeping Mum in 2005 and gained recognition for her performance in St Trinian’s in 2007. She then reprised her role in the 2009 sequel, St Trinian’s II: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold.

Egerton then appeared in the 2011 comedy sports film Chalet Girl and was praised for her performance in the historical fantasy drama series Camelot. She played the role of Amber St. George in the 2013 biopic of Paul Raymond, The Look of Love.

The Surrey, England native has been in a relationship with Josh Hartnett for ten years, and the pair are the parents of three children.

Tamsin Egerton speaks about her marriage

Before their marriage, Egerton said that their main focus had been their children since they were very young. She added that it is difficult when Hartnett goes to work, and even though they miss him, they make it work.

Josh Hartnett also spoke about the joys of fatherhood while speaking to Mr. Porter in 2021, saying:

“The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life. We’ve been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it’s a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep.”

Josh gained recognition for his role as Michael Fitzgerald in the television crime drama series Cracker and made his film debut with the 1998 slasher film, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

