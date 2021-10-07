'There's Someone Inside Your House' takeaway: Netflix's slasher horror teaches fighting inner demons and facing reality 

Note: This article contains spoilers for There's Someone Inside Your House

Netflix's latest release There's Someone Inside Your House is a slasher horror with a pulse pounding plot. The film is an adaptation of New York Times Best Selling author Stephanie Perkins’ novel of the same name. Co-starring Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, Markian Tarasiuk, Théodore Pellerin, and with Sydney Park as the lead, the film is bound to have viewers hooked.

Directed by Patrick Brice and produced by Shawn Levy, James Wan, Dan Cohen, and Michael Clear, There's Someone Inside Your House is a delight for 'blood and gore' lovers. The film follows a teenager, Makani (Sydney Park), a recent transfer at Osbourne High School with a dark past. As she and her classmates near graduation, a masked killer goes on a spree, exposing their deepest secrets right before murdering them.

'There's Someone Inside Your House': Takeaways from the film

A still from Netflix's There's Someone Inside Your House (Image via Netflix)

There's Someone Inside Your House might be slasher horror, but there are lessons that were learnt. The movie dives into important yet sensitive content with its characters, like internal fears of shame and not being accepted for who they are. Everybody has their demons, but to not let them take over and exercise control is what's important. The movie strives to modernize slasher movies for this age by suggesting that kids today are more afraid of being found out than of being fileted alive.

There's Someone Inside Your House also throws light on the benefits of honesty and how actions speak louder than words. With a killer on the loose, the only motive behind his killings being dark secrets suggests that being honest really is the best policy. To have to face the truth might be hard but that's always the right thing to do. Throughout the movie, viewers would see a diverse cast but also a lot of judgment and bullying by the characters which is highlighted, along with the consequences that follow.

An old school slasher at heart, There's Someone Inside Your House is a refreshing horror flick.

