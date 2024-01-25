"She's just jealous": Liam Gallagher snaps back at Dua Lipa after singer branded Britpop bands “obnoxious”

Liam Gallagher, the former lead vocalist from Oasis, has hit back at Dua Lipa for calling Britpop bands “obnoxious” in a recent interview.

The 28-year-old singer appeared in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine recently. She discussed how her upcoming third album, scheduled to release later this year, has drawn influence from British rock bands, including Blur and Oasis.

When the subject of brit-pop artists being unkind to female artists came up in the interview, Dua Lipa shared,

“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person… It’s more like music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to. The way that [some Brit-pop artists] acted, the things they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

Reacting to Dua Lipa’s interview, an X user @Robert_H_Lewis posted on the platform asking Gallagher what he thought about Lipa calling bands like Oasis and Blur “obnoxious”. To that, the forefront singer said, “she’s just jealous.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dua Lipa ponders upon “what the world expected from rock stars in the past”

Dua Lipa (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa also discussed how certain Brit-pop artists seemed to represent “a certain version of toxic rock masculinity.” Pondering upon what the world expected from rock stars in the past, the Houdini singer shared:

“There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or musicians. If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and things that’s such a bad way to see things.”

Dua Lipa also stated that her highly-anticipated third album would be “a psychedelic-pop infused tribute to the UK rave culture.”

The singer also shared how the upcoming album draws inspiration from acts such as Massive Attack and Primal Scream, which, according to her, are staples for a London girl with a penchant for late-night drives around her city.

Liam Gallagher is all set to “lots n lots” of music in 2024

Liam Gallagher (Image via Instagram/@liamgallgher)

Liam Gallagher, 51, had hip surgery in January 2023 to treat arthritis, and the recovery process took some time. In 2024, the Wall of Glass singer is all set to make an impactful comeback.

As Gallagher announced he was “back” after a brief break on X in August 2023, the first question fans sent his way was whether they could expect new music from him in 2024, to which Gallagher responded: “Yeah, lots n lots.”

Expand Tweet

Gallagher, alongside John Squire, has already released a new single earlier in January called Just Another Rainbow, which is the debut track of their collaborative project.

They also announced the release of their next single – Mars to Liverpool – on Monday, January 22. The song is set to release on Friday, January 26, but Squire teased fans by sharing its artwork along with a snippet of the song on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Expand Tweet

Beyond singles, Liam Gallagher is also set for his upcoming UK music tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s debut album Maybe Definitely in June 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here