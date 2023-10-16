Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues & all you need to know

Liam Gallagher, one of the founding members of Oasis, has announced a tour for the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, and its 30th Anniversary. The tour is scheduled from June 1, 2024, to June 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Ireland.

The English musician announced the new tour, which will feature full performances of the album each night, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 16, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 20, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced but can be purchased via vendors such as Ticketmaster, Song Kick, and other sites.

Liam Gallagher to bring Oasis B sides to the tour

Liam Gallagher will perform not only the songs from Definitely Maybe but also bring to life B Sides of the band from the era, as mentioned in his Instagram announcement. In a general press release regarding the tour, he added:

"I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour. The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together."

No support for the tour has been announced so far, but longtime collaborator and fellow Oasis band member Paul Arthurs, who has joined Gallagher previously on his solo shows, might share the stage with him.

The full list of dates and venues for the Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary 2024 tour is given below:

June 1, 2024 - Sheffield, UK, at Utilitia Arena

June 3, 2024 - Cardiff, UK, at Utilitia Arena

June 6, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 7, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 10, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 15, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Co-Op live

June 19, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro

June 20, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro

June 23, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 24, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

Definitely Maybe was released by Liam Gallagher and the rest of Oasis on August 29, 1994. The multi-platinum certified album became a major success overnight, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

More about Liam Gallagher's music career

Liam Gallagher released his debut solo studio album, As You Were, on October 6, 2017. The platinum-certified album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK, Irish, and Scottish album charts.

Gallagher subsequently released his second studio album, Why Me? Why Not., on September 20, 2019. The album was also a major hit and peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.

The last studio album of the musician was C'mon You Know, on May 27, 2022. The gold-certified album continued Gallagher's solo success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.

Liam Gallagher has also released several live albums, starting with MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall), released on June 12, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Irish, and Scottish charts.

This was followed by his second live album, Down by the River Thames, released on May 27, 2022. The album was not as successful as his previous live album and peaked at No. 2 on the Scottish album chart.

The singer released his latest solo live album, Knebworth 22, on August 11, 2023. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the UK and Scottish album charts.