What did Liam Gallagher say about nepo babies? Oasis vocalist tears into recent criticism 

Liam Gallagher added his two bits about the ongoing debate on nepotism in Hollywood, adding fuel to the fire with his comments. They seem to suggest that those protesting nepotism aren't cognizant of all the factors, and should therefore be silent.

The Lead Vocalist and Co-Founder of the rock band Oasis had the following to say regarding the nepotism criticism in a post on his official Twitter page:

"All this snizzle about famous folks kids out earning a crust least they’re not out mugging old people zip it ya jealous ugly f*cks LG x."

Liam Gallagher's family and their reactions to nepotism

Liam Gallagher was not the only one in the family to respond to the ongoing debate on nepotism in the entertainment industry. His niece Anais Gallagher and her father, his brother Noel Gallagher, responded to the reaction to the debate.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Annais Gallagher, currently a model and a photographer, had the following to say about the nepotism debate:

"I would be tone deaf and irresponsible if I didn’t admit to how privileged my life has been and how much of a leg up my upbringing has given me."

She talked about how grateful she is about her parent's support:

"I’m really, really, extremely grateful for the situation my parents have been able to give me, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die. Whether it’s being able to attend university or have job opportunities, I’m incredibly grateful for everything they’ve given me."

She also suggested that the criticism and consequent pressure should be directed at corporate hiring policies, rather than celebrity children themselves:

"I do think there needs to be a push to hire people who are incredibly deserving, and they may not come from a background when they have all the contacts."

Noel Gallagher took a different stance on the issue in an interview with Absolute Radio‘s Dave Berry on January 17, 2023. He suggested that nepotism only offers advantages if the children have the drive and talent to utilize their privilege:

"It depends which way you look at it. My daughter, she follows me around with a camera and she films me and all that. She did a film about the making of the upcoming album."

He continued further to say:

"I guess you want to keep things close to home, but they have to be good at what they do. She’s good at what she does. She’s not just wondering around pointing a camera going, ‘Muhh there’s my dad,’ she is great."

Liam Gallagher's sons and daughter have not spoken up publicly about the debate. His son, Lennon, is a model and a musician, while Gene, younger son, is an emerging drummer, and his daughter Molly (Moorish), is a model.

More about Liam Gallagher and his career

William John Paul Gallagher, better known by his stage name Liam Gallagher, is an English singer-songwriter who broke into the music world along with his friends as part of the rock band, Oasis. They achieved critical acclaim with the album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which was released in 1995.

The singer remained with Oasis for ten years, with the group receiving several awards before he left, including an award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in Britain. In 2009, Liam Gallagher left Oasis to create the band Beady Eye.

Beady Eye released two albums during the years the singer remained with them, gaining some traction with fans of Oasis as well as critics with the album Different Gear, Still Speeding.

Following Beady Eye's disbandment, the singer moved to a solo career and released his first solo studio album, As You Were, in 2017 to critical acclaim. It quickly became a chart-topper at the UK Albums charts.

