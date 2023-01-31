"Nepotism? Sure": Fans skeptical about Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in new biopic 

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, has been finalized to play in the upcoming biopic titled Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter expressed his pleasure on social media dressed as the King of Pop. In the caption, he said,

"I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon."

Jaafar Jackson @JaafarJackson I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.



Jermaine Jackson is his father and Michael Jackson's brother. Jaafar wanted to become a golfer, but his family's ties with the entertainment industry soon made him interested in singing and dancing. From a young age, he was trained by some of the best musicians and is well-versed in playing the piano.

However, fans on Twitter weren't too pleased to see him in the movie, with one fan saying,

"Nepotism? Sure. Then again, I couldn’t think of any young actor who can play this role."

Netizens are not too keen on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic staring his nephew Jaafar Jackson

Many American celebrities have received biopics in recent years, and these have even made an impact on the cinema industry. Some of them have even been accoladed with honors in award ceremonies.

Most recently, movies like Bohemian Rapsody, Elvis, and Blondie have even made it to the Oscars, but now fans claim they are getting an overdose of musical biopics.

Despite Jaafar being Michael's nephew, fans claim he looks nothing like the King of Pop and isn't convinced about the casting. They even say that the entire film looks like a recipe for disaster, given that Michael Jackson had a fair share of controversies throughout his life.

With so many biopics in the past 4-5 years, it almost looks like Hollywood is milking the genre, and fans are tired of it. One particular fan sarcastically advised that every celebrity doesn't need to get a biopic.

They even say that Jaafar got the role because of nepotism and that some actors could have done a better job. One fan blatantly said that the idea of making a mainstream movie about Michael Jackson is terrible, and it could seriously backfire.

While most weren't pleased with the news, some still supported Jaafar. A fan posted a video of Jaafar singing and dancing and said he was a perfect choice. They even said casting him was an interesting decision and are looking forward to seeing how it pans out.

Miles Frost, who played Michael Jackson on Broadway, was expected to reprise his role on the big screen. But that sadly didn't happen. Many are even surprised that Michael Jackson is even getting a biopic, given the controversies around his name.

Jafaar's mother, Katherine Jackson, reacted to the news by saying,

"Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."

Producer Graham King said the team scouted the world to find the perfect actor to play Michael. He said,

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael."

He continued,

"It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

Michael will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and is speculated to be released by late 2024.

