Who is Jaafar Jackson? All about Michael Jackson's nephew, set to play the King of Pop in upcoming biopic

Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson has been confirmed to portray the role of the late pop star in the upcoming biopic, Michael. Michael’s mother Katherine also praised Jaafar, saying that he “embodies” her son. She continued:

“It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Jaafar Jackson @JaafarJackson I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.



Producer Graham King stated that he met Jaafar two years ago and was impressed with the way he represented Michael’s spirit and personality. King added:

“It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Antoine Fuqua, who is helming the film, said that he is excited to see Jaafar bring Michael to life. He added that he developed a spiritual connection with Jaafar after their first meeting and that the actor is always perfect on camera.

Jaafar Jackson is currently a rising star in the music industry

Jaafar Jackson has released one single in 2019 (Image via Salutlesfans/Twitter)

Born on July 25, 1996, Jaafar Jackson gained recognition as the nephew of Michael Jackson. He has eight siblings that include six brothers and two sisters, and his parents Alejandra Oaziaza and Jermaine Jackson are also popular personalities.

The 26-year-old aimed to become a golfer but eventually developed an interest in the entertainment industry while being raised in the Jackson family. The majority of Jaafar’s family members are well-known stars in the world of entertainment.

Because Jaafar’s family members have a lot of music knowledge and he spends most of his time showcasing various selections like Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Nat Cole, and Johnny Mathis. He decided to pursue a career in the music industry when he was 12 years old and could play piano.

Jaafar Jackson’s hobbies include drawing, traveling, and fashion. He has visited places like Hong Kong and Austria and has stated that he loves the landscape and shops of these places. His single, Got Me Singing, was released in 2019.

Jaafar aims to travel to Paris and collaborate on a project with producer Rick Rubin. Alex Avant is his manager and the son of a well-known entrepreneur, executive, and film producer Clarence Avant.

More about Michael Jackson’s biopic

Michael Jackson’s estate has collaborated in the making of the biopic and this will possibly impact the portrayal of child s**ual abuse allegations against Michael, which was later denied by Michael himself. The accusations continued after Michael’s demise in 2009.

The biopic will feature all the events that happened in Jackson’s life throughout his successful and controversial career. Makers will also include his best performances that contributed to making him one of the most famous faces in the music industry.

Principal photography for the film is scheduled to start this year and the makers have not disclosed anything about who will be playing the rest of the roles.

