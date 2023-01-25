Who are Kaia Gerber's parents? Actress sparks debate with nepo baby comments

American model Kaia Gerber sparked an online debate after she weighed in on the ongoing topic of nepotism babies in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with Elle Magazine published on January 24, the 21-year-old stated that while her modeling career can be credited to her parents, her acting career is all her work.

“No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art."

Kaia, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, further added:

"Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Twitter reactions on Kaia Gerber's remarks on nepotism

After Kaia Gerber's comments on nepotism went viral over the internet, the Twitterati was left furious. Several users slammed the model for being "delusional" and not acknowledging the privilege she has had because of her parents' connection.

Others stated that she has no talent and pointed out her stint with American Horror Story.

Kaia Gerber is aware of the privilege she has had

In the same interview with Elle Magazine, the model was questioned about her thoughts on nepotism, to which she stated that she does acknowledge the privilege she has had coming from a famous family.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for.”

She added that although her mother has told her that she could "call and book a Chanel campaign," it would not be for her. She added:

"But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."

Kaia Gerber is the latest star kid to weigh in on the nepo kids debate, which gained traction after a New York Times article published last year. The piece discusses the nepo kids in Hollywood who have had a leg up in their career.

