What is a White Privilege card? Cops under fire for violating department policy by letting Alaska woman go

Two officers from the Anchorage Police Department violated policy when they didn't ticket a woman who showed them her 'White Privilege Card.' While the officers were identified as Nicholas Bowe and Charles Worland, the woman was identified as Mimi Israelah, who boasted about the incident in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Israelah's post mentioned that the incident took place on July 7 when she was allowed to leave without a ticket despite not having her driver's license at the time. Before it was deleted, the post that was noticed by the Anchorage Police Department said:

"When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it’s ok. He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged (sic) card."

These cards are essentially novelty items that promote a sense of superiority in people who believe they are better due to their skin complexion and race.

During a public meeting on August 3, Anchorage PD's Deputy Chief Sean Case spoke about the incident and said:

“We recognize that the post, what was contained in that post, caused a bit of a public uproar, and there were a lot of people that saw that and did not like that post and had negative reactions to that — thought it was an inappropriate post — and we recognize that.”

However, at the time of writing this article, it was unknown whether there was any disciplinary action taken against the two officers who let Mimi leave after she showed them the 'White Privilege Card.'

What is the novelty item 'White Privilege Cards'?

As everyone knows, white privilege basically refers to the societal benefits that white/caucasian people receive. This ranges from preferential treatment in public places like parks and supermarkets to the treatment they receive from authorities.

Needless to say, it isn't the same for people of color as racial discrimination causes them to be treated completely differently. It also causes them to face a lot of issues with authorities.

'White Privilege Cards' are basically novelty items that can be found in a number of stores. While they aren't legally binding and do not come with authorized permissions, these cards can be used to mock people and often promote white supremacy.

🍙Ko-chan (Kogane Itou)🍙 @ItouKogane And it's TRENDING. Only for a few days probably. Still, trending. I wonder why This can't be real. We're definitely living in the twilight zone. White Privilege Card and Official Race Card? Nahh the joke's gone too far nowAnd it's TRENDING. Only for a few days probably. Still, trending. I wonder why This can't be real. We're definitely living in the twilight zone. White Privilege Card and Official Race Card? Nahh the joke's gone too far now 😂 And it's TRENDING. Only for a few days probably. Still, trending. I wonder why https://t.co/HYzh1leEIW

Additionally, a white privilege card can also refer to the demands made by a white person who believes that they are superior to people of color in the USA.

What was the controversy with the two officers and the woman with the 'White Privilege Card'?

Following the incident in July, Israelah took to Facebook to gloat about getting out of getting a ticket thanks to her possession of the card. In the post, she also added that she was "already having so much fun" in Alaska.

At the time, the woman had driven former US President Donald Trump's political rally in Anchorage. During the rally, the woman who calls herself a Filipina was reportedly stopped at around 3.37 am when the cops found her car trying to weave the divider line on the road.

When she was stopped, Mimi reportedly gave the officers her 'White Privilege Card' instead of her driver's license. In her Facebook post, she mentioned that the police had a good laugh at it before letting her go.

According to her post, Israelah reportedly bought the card from a novelty store called The Hodgetwins Conservative Twins.

Netizens react to White Privilege Card controversy with Anchorage Police Department

After the post was published, the Filipina woman received severe flak over the fact that she didn't face any penalty over not being in possession of a driver's license. Netizens severely criticized Mimi as well as the police officers for negligence.

Tucker Drake @Tuckrd1288 @OccupyDemocrats I saw the video. The card would be offensive if held by a white nationalist. This woman was a native Alaskan - not white so it was kinda funny - but should not have excused her from a ticket. Alaska is under repub "representatives." @OccupyDemocrats I saw the video. The card would be offensive if held by a white nationalist. This woman was a native Alaskan - not white so it was kinda funny - but should not have excused her from a ticket. Alaska is under repub "representatives."

Holly Figueroa O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan I have so many questions.



This lady in Alaska was coming home from a Trump rally.



She was stopped by the cops and didn't have her driver's license.



So, she gave them her "White Privilege Trumps Everything" card instead.



And they let her go.



🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️



I have so many questions.This lady in Alaska was coming home from a Trump rally.She was stopped by the cops and didn't have her driver's license.So, she gave them her "White Privilege Trumps Everything" card instead. And they let her go.🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/W9juQI8HsN

SnarkySpanky @SnarkySpanky @NBCNews @KissTheEarth Wait - there's a White privilege card??? How come I never got one? I've been white almost my whole life! And what about the Jewish space lasers. When do I get one of those??!! @NBCNews @KissTheEarth Wait - there's a White privilege card??? How come I never got one? I've been white almost my whole life! And what about the Jewish space lasers. When do I get one of those??!!

Alesha @aleshadalin

Tell the racist GOP their 'White Privilege' card has been revoked!



#FreshResists #ONEV1 Secret's out! Supremacist fascist GOP MAGAs can finally stop lying and acknowledge the truth. Systemic racism exists, they benefit from it, they promote it.Tell the racist GOP their 'White Privilege' card has been revoked! #VoteBlueIn22 Secret's out! Supremacist fascist GOP MAGAs can finally stop lying and acknowledge the truth. Systemic racism exists, they benefit from it, they promote it.Tell the racist GOP their 'White Privilege' card has been revoked! #VoteBlueIn22#FreshResists #ONEV1 https://t.co/rn4BDclMM1

INSTA: @gossipofthecitytea @GOTCITYTEA A non white woman was able to use her white privilege card to avoid a ticket during a traffic stop. Both officers are under investigation for allowing her to go free. A non white woman was able to use her white privilege card to avoid a ticket during a traffic stop. Both officers are under investigation for allowing her to go free. https://t.co/tgj03BhT9d

Barbara Monaco @barbramon1 @therealzanetta @Upschittscreek1 I am confused. Am I mistaken in thinking that the person holding the white privilege card is not caucasian.? @therealzanetta @Upschittscreek1 I am confused. Am I mistaken in thinking that the person holding the white privilege card is not caucasian.?

Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: Two Anchorage cops let a Trump supporter they pulled over go scot-free because she showed them an offensive card that read "White Privilege Card Trumps Everything" instead of a driver's license and the cops found it "hilarious." RT IF YOU THINK THE COPS SHOULD BE FIRED! BREAKING: Two Anchorage cops let a Trump supporter they pulled over go scot-free because she showed them an offensive card that read "White Privilege Card Trumps Everything" instead of a driver's license and the cops found it "hilarious." RT IF YOU THINK THE COPS SHOULD BE FIRED!

Gay Fawn Knauf @GayFawn @OccupyDemocrats There is good police officers and there is bad ones. Law and justice needs to be equal to everyone. Most likely if it had been a person of a dark hue color or someone that spoke with an accent they would have gotten a ticket. @OccupyDemocrats There is good police officers and there is bad ones. Law and justice needs to be equal to everyone. Most likely if it had been a person of a dark hue color or someone that spoke with an accent they would have gotten a ticket.

Uriel @sickendun2death



There's no way someone with a card referring to Black privilege doesn't get fined on the spot. At a minimum. @OccupyDemocrats I mean- they're basically proving white privilege exists right out in the open.There's no way someone with a card referring to Black privilege doesn't get fined on the spot. At a minimum. @OccupyDemocrats I mean- they're basically proving white privilege exists right out in the open.There's no way someone with a card referring to Black privilege doesn't get fined on the spot. At a minimum.

People on the microblogging channel also said that both the police officers should have been suspended and the woman should have been penalized.

Edited by Madhur Dave