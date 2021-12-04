"He didn't deserve this": Joshua Bassett fans slam Olivia Rodrigo's fans after former reveals receiving death threats in 'Driver's License' aftermath  

This year has been a tremendous success for Olivia Rodrigo, with her song “drivers license” breaking Spotify streaming records. However, it has not been the same for her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. The latter revealed in a recent GQ interview that the aforementioned song had a scarring impact on his mental health.

On Thursday, Joshua Bassett released three new singles, titled “Crisis,” “Secret” and “Set Me Free.” Fans believe that each song disses Rodrigo in a subtle manner.

Bassett received tremendous backlash following his breakup with Rodrigo. He immediately started dating fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter following their breakup, which was not well received by Olivia's fans.

As the drama between the three came into being, Olivia Rodrigo released her hit song “drivers license,” which is allegedly about him.

What did Joshua Bassett share in his latest interview?

Olivia Rodrigo bagged seven Grammy nominations following the release of the album “Sour.” It included hit songs including “traitor,” “déjà vu” and “good 4 u,” which, rumor has it, disses Bassett.

As the 20-year-old “Crisis” singer opened up about the aftermath of Rodrigo’s “drivers license” release, he revealed:

“I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million likes saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I'm going to fucking kill him.' It's hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street.”

He also mentioned in the interview that his record label told him to use the attention he had received following the “drivers license” drama. He went on to refer to Rodrigo in his song “Crisis.” A few lines in the song read:

“My label said to never waste a crisis/And here I am, guitar in my hand, in the middle of one, hmm/And, honestly, I didn't wanna write this...And if you get to tell your truth, then so do I/And it's cool if you want me to play the bad guy.”

The singer also revealed that Rodrigo has not spoken to him since the release of “drivers license.”

As Joshua Basett shared his side of the breakup, many netizens felt sympathetic towards him. They were disappointed with him having to deal with threats from Rodrigo’s fans. A few comments read:

Joshua Bassett shares going to therapy following immense hate received online

In the GQ interview, the “Set Me Free” singer also revealed that he prescribed to self-help books and regular therapy sessions to deal with the hate he had received. He stated in the interview:

“I went to Spain with a couple of friends. There was one night in particular. I finally let go... I scream-cried for three and a half hours to the point where I lost my voice for two weeks.”

While processing the trauma, he also reportedly healed from the s*xual abuse he had experienced as a child.

Joshua Bassett has since announced that the proceeds he makes from “Crisis” will be donated to mental health organizations.

