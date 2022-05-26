Who is Chanty? All about the Filipina-Argentinian actress set to debut in upcoming girl group Lapillus 

Upcoming K-pop girl group Lapillus recently introduced its newest member Chanty, whose real name is Chantel Videla. The Filipina-Argentinian actress already has experience when it comes to the filming industry, but there is no doubt that her debut as a K-pop idol will make for a completely new and unique experience.

It seems as though new individuals are joining in and becoming a part of K-Wave every single day. From comebacks to performances, 2022 has already seen a number of significant K-pop events take place.

MLD Entertainment recently announced the news regarding their newest girl group, Lapillus, and has already introduced the six-member lineup. The group will include Bessie, Yue, Seowon, Haeun, Shana, and Chanty, all of whom come from varying backgrounds.

Meet Chanty, aka Chantel Videla: Lapillus' newest Filipina-Argentinia member

While most of the members of the upcoming girl group are relatively unknown, Chanty is already famous as an actress and model. The new rookie K-pop idol was born in December 2002 in the Philippines. While her mother is Filipino, her father is an Argentinian.

Chanty was born in Manila and spent most of her childhood in Mendoza, Argentina, before her family shifted back to the Philippines, where she began her modeling and acting career.

The young artist seems to be a natural fit for the entertainment industry with her charming visuals that have already won the hearts of many netizens. She was spotted by one of the biggest labels based in the Philippines known as Star Magic. Chanty was introduced as a Star Magic talent in March 2018 and starred in multiple dramas until 2020, including Spirits Reawaken.

In 2021, it was reported that Chanty signed with MLD Entertainment as a new trainee. From the minute the news was announced, Chanty gained thousands of fans looking forward to her much-anticipated debut as a K-pop star.

One of her videos that caught the attention of netizens was a rendition of Part Of Your World from the Disney movie The Little Mermaid. Chanty’s angelic voice is mesmerizing for listeners.

The Filipina-Argentinian actress recently showcased her personality on YouTube with Nonaka Shana, a group member from Japan. In one of their videos, Chanty revealed that she can speak not one but four languages, namely Tagalog, Spanish, English, and Korean.

On her official Instagram, Chanty has impressed fans with her chic fashion and youthful charm. Additionally, the forthcoming K-pop idol frequently expresses her love for Korean culture. She is certainly a K-pop fan, and has raved about groups like BTS, Twice, and more.

With group members from across the world, Lapillus is a group that will bring forth a unqiue fusion of skills and talents. Chanty is poised to a sophisticated and elegant K-pop idol who will inspire many upcoming musicians.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee