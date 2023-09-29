Holly Humberstone has announced a new Europe & UK tour, "Paint My Bedroom Black Tour," which is scheduled to take place from February 13, 2024, to March 16, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe, the UK, and Ireland. The tour will be in support of the singer's debut studio album, Paint My Bedroom Black.

The singer-songwriter announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Paris, Prague, Vienna, Edinburgh, and Dublin, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available on October 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. BST. Interested patrons must pre-order the singer's albums from her official store before October 3, 2023, at 17:00 p.m. BST to gain access to the presale.

General tickets will be available on October 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. BST. Ticket prices have not been announced and can be purchased from the singer's official website.

The tour will begin in Liverpool and end in Dublin

Holly Humberstone is set to release her debut studio album, Paint My Bedroom Black, on October 13, 2023. The singer is set to embark on a Europe and UK tour to promote the album and give it some momentum.

Before embarking on her album tour, Holly Humberstone will play three back-to-back shows at the Heaps Good festival. The Australian shows will be in Melbourne on December 31, 2023, Brisbane on January 2, 2024, and Adelaide on January 6, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Holly Humberstone tour is given below:

October 1, 2023 – Liverpool, UK, at Hangar 34

October 2, 2023 – Leeds, UK, at The Wardrobe

October 3, 2023 – Nottingham, UK, at The Level

October 5, 2023 – London, UK, at Pryzm Kingston

October 6, 2023 – Southampton, UK, at The Brook

October 7, 2023 – Newcastle University, UK, at Reflex Records

October 9, 2023 – East London, UK, at Rough Trade East

December 28, 2023 – Darkinjung, Australia, at Lost Paradise

December 31, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Heaps Good Festival

January 2, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia, at Heaps Good Festival

January 6, 2024 – Adelaide, Australia, at Heaps Good Festival

February 13, 2024 – France, Paris, at Cafe De La Danse

February 14, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg Max

February 16, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Dr Studie 2

February 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Fryshyset(Klubben)

February 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Knust

February 20, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Hole44

February 21, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic, at MeetFactory

February 23, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at SimCity

February 24, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Strom

February 25, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Mascotte

February 27, 2024 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg, at Rockhal Club

February 28, 2024 –Cologne, Germany, at Gebaude 9

February 29, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium, at Trix Hall

March 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland, at Queen’s Hall

March 9, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Albert Hall

March 10, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at The Engine Shed

March 12, 2024 – Leicester, UK, at O2 Academy

March 13, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

March 15, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at Beacon

March 16, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Academy

Holly Humberstone is best known for her second EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, which was released on November 12, 2021. The EP peaked at number 35 on the Scottish album chart.