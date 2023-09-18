IDLES 2024 European tour: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

IDLES has announced a new tour, titled Europe 2024 tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 29, 2024, to March 23, 2024, in venues across mainland Europe. The tour will be a follow-up to the band's festival performance at the Maho Rasop Festival in Thailand on December 2, 2023.

The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram on September 18, 2023, stating:

"We are coming to Europe, a place that brought us up with beauty and vigour. We promise to return the favour, show after show after show."

Presale for the tour will be available from September 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. CEST and can be accessed by registering for the band's official mailing list. General tickets will be available from September 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. Ticket prices have not been announced but can be purchased at the band's official website.

IDLES to bring their music to European fans

IDLES has been on tour on the festival circuit for most of the year, with performances in festivals such as the Splendour in the Grass festival in Australia, as well as the Fuji Rock Festival, the Vieilles Charrues 2023, and more.

After their last festival date in September at the Electric Picnic, the band is set to play a series of solo shows across Europe in the coming months, wrapping them up with a show at the Zorlu PSM in Istanbul, Turkey.

After their show in Turkey, the band will play at the Maho Rasop Festival in Bangkok, Thailand on December 2, 2023, which will round off this year's schedule for the band.

After the Thailand show, the band will embark on the recently announced Europe tour. The tour will take the band across cities such as Zurich, Paris, and Cologne, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the IDLES Europe 2024 tour is given below:

February 29, 2024 – Porto, Portugal at Super Bock Arena

March 1, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Wizink Center

March 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Sant Jordi Club

March 5, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

March 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Zenith

March 8, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

March 9, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Lotto Arena

March 11, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

March 12, 2024 - Esch-Sue-Alzette, Germany at Rockhal

March 14, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 632

March 15, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Max-Schmeling Halle

March 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

March 18, 2024 – STOCKHOLM, Sweden at Annexet

March 19, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at K.B, Hallen

March 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

March 22, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

March 23, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle

IDLES is best known for their second studio album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, which was released on August 31, 2018. The silver-certified album, produced by Adam Greenspan and Nick Launay and inspired by the poetry of Toi Derricotte, peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.

In celebration of five years of the album, IDLES is releasing a deluxe edition of the album on October 6, 2023, via Partisan Records. The deluxe edition will feature 16 original art prints as well as vinyl pressed at 180 grams with interchangeable album art.