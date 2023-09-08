Stonebwoy 5th Dimension UK and Europe Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Stonebwoy has announced a new tour, the "5th Dimension Tour," which is scheduled to take place from October 14, 2021, to October 27, 2021, in venues across mainland Europe and the UK. The tour is in support of the musician's new album, 5th Dimension.

The singer announced that the tour will feature performances in cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, and Birmingham via a post on his official Instagram account on September 5, 2023.

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase and are priced at €32 plus processing fees, depending on seating choice and venue. Tickets are available for purchase at the singer's official link: https://bio.to/Stonebwoy.

The tour will start in Italy and end in London

The singer has been on tour since the release of his new album. He embarked on a North America tour in the middle of July, ending with a show at the Rickshaw Theater in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on August 27, 2023.

Now, the singer is following up his North America tour with the just-announced Europe and UK tour, which will feature full album performances by the singer in each venue.

The full list of dates and venues for the Stonebwoy 5th Dimension Europe and UK album tour is given below:

October 14, 2023 – Brescia, Italy, at TBD

October 15, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg

October 19, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Gretchen

October 20, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany, at Docks Club

October 21, 2023 – Dusseldorf, Germany, at Tor 3

October 26, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at Manchester Canvas

October 27, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham O2 Academy

October 28, 2023 – London, UK, at Electric Brixton

The singer released his new album 5th Dimension on April 28, 2023. It peaked at number eight on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart and sold more than seven thousand copies since its release.

The singer brought a lot of influences to his new album, including but not limited to dancehall, reggae, afrobeat, and more. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Okay Africa, the Ghana-born singer elaborated on his musical influences, stating:

"...Realizing what the scope of the global African sound is now, it just makes it very interesting for me to finally put together this body of work which is super relatable, current, and even futuristic, owing to the styles that I possess and I blended."

The singer continued, further elaborating on the album concept:

“This evolution doesn’t mean I’m changing. I’m only showing the other sides of Stonebwoy from the pop/Afrobeats perspective more. From time till now I’ve only involved just a bit of that style or that side of Stonebwoy in the projects that I’ve been on."

The singer added:

"The Stonebwoy factor is always there. But this time, we’re unearthing more and more of my other side, which is even more musical and confident. I will still always be a representation of reggae and dancehall. I’ve held reggae and dancehall up so well to this point. Now, I can actually add on to it and prove my ‘Afrobeatness,’ if I can say it that way"

Aside from his new album, he is also known for his work with the single AVRAKEDABRA by Morgan Heritage, for which he received a plaque from the organizers of the album. The singer also won the Best International Act award at the 2015 BET Awards.