Rolling Loud, an American hip-hop music festival, is set to premiere its first Asian offshoot with the Rolling Loud Thailand Festival, scheduled to be held from April 13 to April 15 at the Legend Siam theme park in Pataya, Thailand.
The move was announced back on July 25, 2022, on the official Twitter page of Rolling Loud.
The Thai edition aims to showcase Asian and diaspora hip-hop and will be headlined by Travis Scott. Tickets are currently available from the official website of Rolling Loud, as well as Ticketmelon, and the prices of the tickets range between ฿ 13,000 and 25,000 ($ 400 to $765 plus fees), and installment payments are available.
The three-day festival's first edition will feature a star-studded line-up, with more than a few celebrities from both the western and Asian hip pop scenes set to appear at the show. The full line-up was announced through a post on the festival's Instagram page.
More than 80 artists are set to perform at the Thai edition.
Thursday, April 13 (Day 1):
- Cardi B
- LIL Uzi Vert
- Rae Sremmud
- Ferg
- Bibi
- SoulJa Boy
- Wacka Flocka Flame
- F.Hero
- Dog
- Urboytu
- Joe Flizzow
- Sprite
- Wanda
- Awich
- Tiger JK
- Yoonmirae
- Bizzy Danny Towers
- Tana
- Alyph
- Sonalone
- OG Bobby
- Ramengyrl
- Guygeegee Digi Ghetto
- Eskimo
- Iron Boy
- Artrilla
- Pradaa
- K.Charles
Friday, April 14 (Day 2):
- Chris Brown
- Rick Ross
- Fat Joe
- Dababy
- Jessi
- Lil Pump
- Rich The Kid
- Designer Ken Carson
- Tyla Yaweh
- Youngohm
- Twopee Southside
- Xavier Wolf
- Smokepurpp
- Rubi Rose
- Saran
- Robb Bank$
- Eddy Baker
- Luh Tyler
- JV.Jarvis
- Young13dbaby
- Ben Bizzy
- Hoosh
- Jigsaw Story
- MaddieCa$h
- Coco
- Poss
Saturday, April 15(Day 3):
- Travis Scott
- Offset
- Central Cee
- Jay Park
- Ski Mask the Slump God
- Sheck Wes
- Teriyaki Boyz
- Thaitanium
- Destroy Lonely
- PH-1
- SIK-K
- Groovyroom
- Haon
- Big Naughty
- Ozi
- Fixd
- 1MILL
- Repezzen Foxx
- Bktherula
- Bad Hop
- Younggu
- Diamond Mot
- Wonderframe
- Yung Raja
- Chow Lee
- Drownmili
- Tokin
Aside from musical attractions, the festival will also feature the usual mix of food and beverages, merchandise stores, art installations, and other ameneties, depending upon the ticket level purchased.
Rolling Loud began in 2015
Rolling Loud began as a joint project between high school friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in 2015, who got the idea for the festival after their school rap music parties turned out to be a success.
The pair would then go on to host monthly events featuring then up-and-coming artists such as Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, alongside other artists from Florida's SoundCloud rap scene, aka the Mumblerap scene.
The festival would go on to spread from its initial venue in Miami, Florida, to other venues, including the Bay area (Mountain View), San Bernandino, Southern California, Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, New York City, Bucharest, Romania, Portimao, Portugal, Toronto, Canada, as well as the upcoming venues in Pataya, Thailand, and Munich in Germany.
The festival has had a number of controversies throughout its brief history, including assaults on artists Lil B in 2013 and Kid Cudi in 2022, as well as the death of Kevin Sanchez in 2019 from serious head injuries suffered in an incident at the festival.
Other incidents include multiple arrests and allegations of substance abuse, notably the arrest of rapper Fetty Wap in 2021.