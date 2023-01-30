Rolling Loud, an American hip-hop music festival, is set to premiere its first Asian offshoot with the Rolling Loud Thailand Festival, scheduled to be held from April 13 to April 15 at the Legend Siam theme park in Pataya, Thailand.

The move was announced back on July 25, 2022, on the official Twitter page of Rolling Loud.

The Thai edition aims to showcase Asian and diaspora hip-hop and will be headlined by Travis Scott. Tickets are currently available from the official website of Rolling Loud, as well as Ticketmelon, and the prices of the tickets range between ฿ 13,000 and 25,000 ($ 400 to $765 plus fees), and installment payments are available.

Rolling Loud Thailand is set to be headlined by Travis Scott.

Travis Scott, Cardi B will be at Rolling Loud Thailand

The three-day festival's first edition will feature a star-studded line-up, with more than a few celebrities from both the western and Asian hip pop scenes set to appear at the show. The full line-up was announced through a post on the festival's Instagram page.

More than 80 artists are set to perform at the Thai edition.

Thursday, April 13 (Day 1):

Cardi B

LIL Uzi Vert

Rae Sremmud

Ferg

Bibi

SoulJa Boy

Wacka Flocka Flame

F.Hero

Dog

Urboytu

Joe Flizzow

Sprite

Wanda

Awich

Tiger JK

Yoonmirae

Bizzy Danny Towers

Tana

Alyph

Sonalone

OG Bobby

Ramengyrl

Guygeegee Digi Ghetto

Eskimo

Iron Boy

Artrilla

Pradaa

K.Charles

Friday, April 14 (Day 2):

Chris Brown

Rick Ross

Fat Joe

Dababy

Jessi

Lil Pump

Rich The Kid

Designer Ken Carson

Tyla Yaweh

Youngohm

Twopee Southside

Xavier Wolf

Smokepurpp

Rubi Rose

Saran

Robb Bank$

Eddy Baker

Luh Tyler

JV.Jarvis

Young13dbaby

Ben Bizzy

Hoosh

Jigsaw Story

MaddieCa$h

Coco

Poss

Saturday, April 15(Day 3):

Travis Scott

Offset

Central Cee

Jay Park

Ski Mask the Slump God

Sheck Wes

Teriyaki Boyz

Thaitanium

Destroy Lonely

PH-1

SIK-K

Groovyroom

Haon

Big Naughty

Ozi

Fixd

1MILL

Repezzen Foxx

Bktherula

Bad Hop

Younggu

Diamond Mot

Wonderframe

Yung Raja

Chow Lee

Drownmili

Tokin

Aside from musical attractions, the festival will also feature the usual mix of food and beverages, merchandise stores, art installations, and other ameneties, depending upon the ticket level purchased.

Rolling Loud began in 2015

Rolling Loud began as a joint project between high school friends Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif in 2015, who got the idea for the festival after their school rap music parties turned out to be a success.

The pair would then go on to host monthly events featuring then up-and-coming artists such as Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, alongside other artists from Florida's SoundCloud rap scene, aka the Mumblerap scene.

The festival would go on to spread from its initial venue in Miami, Florida, to other venues, including the Bay area (Mountain View), San Bernandino, Southern California, Olympic Park in Sydney, Australia, New York City, Bucharest, Romania, Portimao, Portugal, Toronto, Canada, as well as the upcoming venues in Pataya, Thailand, and Munich in Germany.

The festival has had a number of controversies throughout its brief history, including assaults on artists Lil B in 2013 and Kid Cudi in 2022, as well as the death of Kevin Sanchez in 2019 from serious head injuries suffered in an incident at the festival.

Other incidents include multiple arrests and allegations of substance abuse, notably the arrest of rapper Fetty Wap in 2021.

