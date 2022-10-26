Adjacent Music Festival: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

The Adjacent Music Festival has announced its lineup for next year. The festival will take place on May 27 and 28 next year, which marks the Memorial Day Weekend. The event will take place across three stages at Atlantic City’s On The Beach. The headliners for the Adjacent Music Festival include blink-182 and Paramore.

As per reports, the two-day festival will feature performances from artists such as The Front Bottoms, L.S. Dunes (with Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance), Jimmy Eat World, Coheed and Cambria, among other bands.

The Inquirer cited the organizers who said that the lineup features artists who gained prominence in the Northeast — including Philadelphia bands Japanese Breakfast, The Starting Line, and Mannequin Pussy. Jersey bands will have a strong showing at the Adjacent Music Festival. These include Bleachers, Folly, The Happy Fits, and others.

Adjacent Music Festival Lineup

Along with headliners Paramore and Blink-182, more than 40 artists are set to perform at the Adjacent Music Festival.

Jeff Rosenstock

Wheatus

The Movie Life

Turnstile

IDLES

PUP

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Beach Bunny

Motion City Soundtrack

The Linda Lindas

Drug Church

Electric Callboy

Hot Milk

I Am The Avalanche

Knocked Loose

Loveless

Meet Me @ The Altar

Neil Rubenstein

Oxymorons

Pinkshift

Phantom Planet

Royal & The Serpent

Scowl

Siiickbrain

Waterparks

Zulu

Adjacent Music Festival 2023 tickets

Adjacent Festival @AdjacentAC



Early Bird Passes on sale tomorrow at 10am EST, while supplies last.

All passes on sale Friday at 10am EST.



Tickets for the Adjacent Music Festival are available via the festival's official website. The Early Bird tickets will be available from October 27 at 10 am EST, while the general on-sale of Tier 1 tickets will be available starting October 28 at 10 am EST.

Tickets for the Adjacent Music Festival are available via the festival’s official website. The Early Bird tickets will be available from October 27 at 10 am EST, while the general on-sale of Tier 1 tickets will be available starting October 28 at 10 am EST. General admission tickets are available in the Early Bird category and the Tier 1 category. These tickets are priced at $249 and $359 respectively. Also available is an Early Bird 2-day VIP Pit Pass priced at $499.

A 2-day VIP Broadwalk Pass is priced at $799, and a 2-day Super VIP pass is priced at $1199.

pinkshift @pinkshiftmd

A 2-Day Super VIP pass will give users access to the festival grounds on May 27 and 28, along with benefits including exclusive access to a special Super VIP viewing area, one super VIP general admission ticket for 2 days, shaded VIP viewing deck and VIP standing-room pit access on the beach for the main stage. It will also give access to a quick and easy dedicated venue entrance right on the boardwalk, and access to the VIP Festival viewing deck with private cash bar.

The super VIP pass will also give access to exclusive food vendors including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, access to VIP viewing areas on the beach adjacent to the VIP viewing deck, private, air-conditioned restrooms, water refill stations, limited early merchandise shopping opportunities, one limited edition event poster, dedicated VIP host staff, and access to GA amenities.

Paramore and Blink-182 have tours and album releases lined up

Earlier this month, American rock band Blink-182 announced their reunion tour, slated to kick off in March next year. The band’s lineup, which includes Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, is reuniting for the first time in 10 years. The band’s tour will run through February 2024, and will mark their first shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The trio recently released their comeback single titled Edging. According to a press release, the band is also scheduled to release an album next year.

Paramore is also currently on their North American tour. They will be releasing their sixth album This Is Why on February 10, 2023, following which they will be heading to South America in March, and then to the UK and Ireland in April.

