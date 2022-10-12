Blink-182 reunion tour 2022: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American rock band Blink-182 have announced their reunion tour, which is scheduled to kick off in March next year. The band’s lineup, which includes Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, is reuniting for the first time in 10 years. Blink-182’s world tour will run through February 2024, and will mark Blink-182's first shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Blink-182 will also make appearances at several festivals throughout the course of their tour. These include the 2023 iterations of Lollapalooza and We Were Young. The trio will release their comeback single titled Edging on October 14. According to a press release, the band will also release an album next year.

Blink-182 will receive support from various bands throughout their tour. For their Latin America tour dates, they will receive support from Wallows followed by Turnstile on their North America tour dates. The band will then head to Europe where they will receive support from The Story So Far followed by their Australia and New Zealand 2024 Tour dates where they will be backed by Rise Against. Check out all the tour dates below.

Tickets for the Blink-182 reunion shows will be available starting October 17 through Blink-182's official website.

Blink-182 reunion world tour 2022 dates

with Turnstile on May 11, 2023,

- all ages event



Tickets on sale Monday, October 17th at 10 am EST

LATIN AMERICA

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

+With Support from Wallows

NORTH AMERICA

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

*With Support from Turnstile

EUROPE

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

^With Support from The Story So Far

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

!With Support from Rise Against

More about Blink-182

Tom DeLonge founded Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus in 1992. The band released their debut album Cheshire Cat in 1995 followed by Dude Ranch in 1997. Blink-182's original drummer Scott Raynor left the band in 1998 after which Travis Barker came onboard.

In 1999, the band came out with their multi-platinum album Enema of the State followed by 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Over the course of their career, Blink-182 released hit singles including All the Small Things, Dammit, I Miss You, and What's My Age Again?

In 2005, Blink-182 announced an indefinite hiatus. Blink-182's most recent work (excluding DeLonge) includes two albums, including California, which was released in 2016 followed by Nine which was released in 2019.

