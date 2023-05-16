Splendour In The Grass 2023: Lineup, tickets, venues & more 

Splendour in the Grass is back for another year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to take place from July 21, 2023 to July 23, 2023 at the Ngarindjin (North Byron) Parklands in Yelgun, New South Wales, Australia. This year will mark the festival's 22 year anniversary.

The organizers announced the festival, which will feature performances by Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Little Simz, IDLES, Arlo Parks, 100 Gecs, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the Splendour in the Grass festival is currently available from https://splendourinthegrass.com. General tickets are priced at $447.51 inclusive of all fees. VIP tickets are priced at $671.80 inclusive of all fees. Camping tickets are priced at $197.27 inclusive of all fees.

Lizzo, Flume to headline Splendour in the Grass 2023

Headlining Splendour in the Grass on Day 1 will be the American rapper Lizzo. The rapper is best known for her fourth studio album, Special, which was released on July 15, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by Australian DJ and producer Flume, who rose to prominence with his epynomously titled debut studio album, Flume, which was released on 9 November 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian album chart. It also peaked at number 12 on the Kiwi album charts.

Splendour in Grass will be headlined on Day 3 by the British folk band Mumford and Sons, who are best known for their second studio album, Babel, which was released on 21 September 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK, Belgian, Dutch, Canadian, Kiwi and the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full line up for Splendour in the Grass is given below:

July 21, 2023, Day 1:

Lizzo

Lewis Capaldi

J Balvin

Slowthai

Ball Park Music

Ruel

070 Shake

Hooligan Hefs

Loyle Carner

Skeggs

Sudan Archives

Palace

Cub Sport

Jack River

Claire Rosinkranz

May-A

RVG

Gali

Gold Fang

Milku

Sumner

William Crighton

Triple J Unearthed

Tseba

Foura

Mowgli

July 22, 2023, Day 2:

Flume: Aus exclusive: 10 years of Flume

Yeahs Yeahs Yeahs

Sam Fender

Little Simz

Arlo Parks

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Benee

Marlon Williams

Peach PRC

Tkay Maizda

X Club

Meg Mac

Jeremy Zucker

Telenova

Sly Withers

Kaycyy

Teenage Dads

Automatic

Shag Rock

Big Wett

Mia Wray

Hellcat Speedracer

Crybaby

Caucasian Oppurtunities

DJ Macroni

July 23, 2023, Day 3:

Mumford and Sons (Aus exclusive)

Hiltop Hoods

Idles

Tove Lo

100 Gecs (Aus exclusive)

Pnau

Iann Dior

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Dune Rats

Noah Cyrus

The Smith Street Endurance

Lastlings

Young Franco

The Vanns

James James James

Vallis Alps

Balming Tigers

Harvey Sutherland

Del Water Gap

Royel Otis

Memphis LK

Forest Claudette

Full Power Moon Band

Triple J Unearthed

Latifa Tee

Leun

Cresendoll

More about Splendour in the Grass festival

Splendour in the Grass was created as a collaboration between the music companies Village Sounds Agency and Secret Service, beginning as a one-day musical gathering during the winter. The festival's name is derived from the English poet William Wordsworth's poem Ode: Intimations of Immortality.

The festival grew in the following years, first as a two-day event in 2002 and then as the three-day event it currently is in 2009. It is now considered to be the largest Australian music festival.

Splendour in the Grass was acquired by NYSE listed Live Nation in 2014, a year after it moved to its present location of Yelgun. The festival's previous venues were the Byron Bay area and Woodford, Qld.

