Splendour In The Grass 2023: Lineup, tickets, venues & more 

Splendour in the Grass is back for another year, with the 2023 edition scheduled to take place from July 21, 2023 to July 23, 2023 at the Ngarindjin (North Byron) Parklands in Yelgun, New South Wales, Australia. This year will mark the festival's 22 year anniversary.
The organizers announced the festival, which will feature performances by Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Little Simz, IDLES, Arlo Parks, 100 Gecs, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the Splendour in the Grass festival is currently available from https://splendourinthegrass.com. General tickets are priced at $447.51 inclusive of all fees. VIP tickets are priced at $671.80 inclusive of all fees. Camping tickets are priced at $197.27 inclusive of all fees.
Lizzo, Flume to headline Splendour in the Grass 2023
Headlining Splendour in the Grass on Day 1 will be the American rapper Lizzo. The rapper is best known for her fourth studio album, Special, which was released on July 15, 2022. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
On Day 2, the festival will be headlined by Australian DJ and producer Flume, who rose to prominence with his epynomously titled debut studio album, Flume, which was released on 9 November 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Australian album chart. It also peaked at number 12 on the Kiwi album charts.
Splendour in Grass will be headlined on Day 3 by the British folk band Mumford and Sons, who are best known for their second studio album, Babel, which was released on 21 September 2012. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK, Belgian, Dutch, Canadian, Kiwi and the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full line up for Splendour in the Grass is given below:
July 21, 2023, Day 1:
- Lizzo
- Lewis Capaldi
- J Balvin
- Slowthai
- Ball Park Music
- Ruel
- 070 Shake
- Hooligan Hefs
- Loyle Carner
- Skeggs
- Sudan Archives
- Palace
- Cub Sport
- Jack River
- Claire Rosinkranz
- May-A
- RVG
- Gali
- Gold Fang
- Milku
- Sumner
- William Crighton
- Triple J Unearthed
- Tseba
- Foura
- Mowgli
July 22, 2023, Day 2:
- Flume: Aus exclusive: 10 years of Flume
- Yeahs Yeahs Yeahs
- Sam Fender
- Little Simz
- Arlo Parks
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Benee
- Marlon Williams
- Peach PRC
- Tkay Maizda
- X Club
- Meg Mac
- Jeremy Zucker
- Telenova
- Sly Withers
- Kaycyy
- Teenage Dads
- Automatic
- Shag Rock
- Big Wett
- Mia Wray
- Hellcat Speedracer
- Crybaby
- Caucasian Oppurtunities
- DJ Macroni
July 23, 2023, Day 3:
- Mumford and Sons (Aus exclusive)
- Hiltop Hoods
- Idles
- Tove Lo
- 100 Gecs (Aus exclusive)
- Pnau
- Iann Dior
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Dune Rats
- Noah Cyrus
- The Smith Street Endurance
- Lastlings
- Young Franco
- The Vanns
- James James James
- Vallis Alps
- Balming Tigers
- Harvey Sutherland
- Del Water Gap
- Royel Otis
- Memphis LK
- Forest Claudette
- Full Power Moon Band
- Triple J Unearthed
- Latifa Tee
- Leun
- Cresendoll
More about Splendour in the Grass festival
Splendour in the Grass was created as a collaboration between the music companies Village Sounds Agency and Secret Service, beginning as a one-day musical gathering during the winter. The festival's name is derived from the English poet William Wordsworth's poem Ode: Intimations of Immortality.
The festival grew in the following years, first as a two-day event in 2002 and then as the three-day event it currently is in 2009. It is now considered to be the largest Australian music festival.
Splendour in the Grass was acquired by NYSE listed Live Nation in 2014, a year after it moved to its present location of Yelgun. The festival's previous venues were the Byron Bay area and Woodford, Qld.