Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancels three Australian tour dates over health concerns

American indie-rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs is canceling three of their upcoming tour dates.

The band was slated to perform at the Australian music festival, Splendour in the Grass. However, the festival organizers have now announced that Yeah Yeah Yeahs is pulling out of the July 22, 2022, set at the festival. The band has also canceled the side shows that were scheduled for Melbourne and Sydney on July 20 and July 24, respectively.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will now be replaced by The Avalanches at Splendour In The Grass festival. From what we know so far, Splendour in the Grass festival will be headlined by Gorillaz. Also, among the performers are The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, The Avalanches, Glass Animals, Liam Gallagher, Kacey Musgraves, Duke Dumont (Live), Violent Sohodma’s, Yung Blud, Jack Harlow, Dillon Francis, Tim Minchin, and The Jungle Giants, among others.

Why has Yeah Yeah Yeahs canceled their tour dates?

According to the festival organizers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs is facing “health issues," due to which they canceled their upcoming show and side shows.

In a statement, the band wrote:

“We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass. The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you. Much love, YYYs.”

In a separate paragraph, the band also addressed Wet Leg, who was supposed to be their supporting act on the tour.

“We were so excited to play with you and hope we can do shows together in the future.”

It is however not clear if Wet Leg will play their own shows on the specified dates.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs to perform in the US in October

Earlier this year, the Karen O-led trio confirmed that they will head to NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1, 2022, before visiting the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on October 6. The band will be supported by The Linda Lindas, with Japanese Breakfast also appearing as a special guest in LA.

While announcing the shows, the band in a statement noted:

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo!”

About Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The band was formed in New York City in 2000, and comprises vocalist and pianist Karen O, guitarist and keyboardist Nick Zinner, and drummer Brian Chase. So far, the band has recorded four studio albums.

Their debut album Fever to Tell was released in 2003, and it was followed by Show Your Bones in 2006, It’s Blitz! in 2009, and Mosquito in April 2013. Their first three albums received Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album. The trio recently released a single, Spitting Off the Edge of the World, after nearly a decade.

