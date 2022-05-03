Yeah Yeah Yeahs Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, a New York-based rock band, have announced they will be going on a world tour in the summer of 2022. Following a handful of summer dates in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia, the band will hold a few shows in the United States. It will be the first time the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have headlined shows in New York and Los Angeles since 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Tickets for both North American shows of the tour will go on sale Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets will be available to American Express Card members beginning Tuesday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time and ending Thursday, May 5, at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for UK shows are currently available for sale and can be purchased from TicketMaster.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2022 tour dates and venues

Los Angeles band The Linda Lindas will open for the band at both the Los Angeles and New York shows, joining Japanese Breakfast in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, English Teacher, Dry Cleaning, Porridge Radio, Anika, and Wet Leg will also perform as support acts for the band's UK and Australia dates.

06/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom - Apollo with English Teacher

06/07 – London, United Kingdom - Academy Brixton with Dry Cleaning and Anika

06/08 – London, United Kingdom - Academy Brixton with Porridge Radio and Anika

06/11 – Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06/20 – Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena with Wet Leg

06/24 – Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion with Wet Leg

07/29 – Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Music Festival

10/01 – New York, New York - Forest Hills Stadium with The Linda Lindas

10/06 – Los Angeles, California - Hollywood Bowl with The Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast

Yeah Yeah Yeahs @YYYs YYY US DATES! It's with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA! YYY US DATES! It's with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA! https://t.co/PQehIatfdV

More about Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Formed in 2000, the band was one of the leading lights of New York City's turn-of-the-century rock scene, alongside The Strokes, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, TV on the Radio, The National, Liars, The Rapture, and many others. Their unusually small lineup resulted in a very full sound that was dominated by Karen O's shape-shifting vocals and wild stage presence.

The band recently signed with indie powerhouse Secretly Canadian. They will be releasing new music that will be available in the fall. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs haven't released a new album since 2013's Mosquito, but Karen O, the group's spokesperson, is ready to usher in a new era.

Edited by Somava