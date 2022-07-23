Marcus Mumford Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has announced his North American tour in support of his forthcoming album. The album is called 'Self-Titled' and is scheduled to come out this September. The artist will kick-off the tour soon after the release of the album. The tour will begin on September 19 in Boulder, Colorado and will make stops in cities including Denver, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles in September.
Starting in October, Marcus Mumford will resume his shows in Ventura, California. This will be followed by Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Portland, New York and Boston. Marcus Mumford will conclude the tour in Toronto, Canada on November 10.
Danielle Ponder will open for Mumford from September 19 and October 14, with the exception on October 9. Marcus Mumford will be supported by The A’s from October 17 to November 10 except on October 30.
Tickets for general sale will be available from 10.00 am PT, starting July 29 from Ticketmaster. Fans can get their hands-on pre-sale tickets from July 26 at 10.00 am PT through the artist’s official website.
Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates
September 19 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theater
September 20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theater
September 24 – Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival
September 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theater
September 27 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
October 4 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater
October 6 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 9 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest
October 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
October 11 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater
October 14 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
October 16 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest
October 17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
October 18 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater
October 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
October 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
October 22 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theater
October 24 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater
October 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 26 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater
October 28 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
October 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
October 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
November 1 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
November 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
November 5 – Portland, ME – State Theater
November 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater
November 8 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center
November 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Marcus Mumford scheduled to release new self-titled album on September 16
Earlier this year, Marcus Mumford announced his solo project (self-titled) album. When he launched the album earlier this week, he wrote in an Instagram post the following:
“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self titled)."
Further speaking about the album, he said:
“It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.”
Earlier this month, he had previewed the album with the single Cannibal. The single is produced by Blake Mills, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. The official video for the song will be directed by Steven Spielberg.