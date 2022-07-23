Marcus Mumford Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford has announced his North American tour in support of his forthcoming album. The album is called 'Self-Titled' and is scheduled to come out this September. The artist will kick-off the tour soon after the release of the album. The tour will begin on September 19 in Boulder, Colorado and will make stops in cities including Denver, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles in September.

Starting in October, Marcus Mumford will resume his shows in Ventura, California. This will be followed by Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Portland, New York and Boston. Marcus Mumford will conclude the tour in Toronto, Canada on November 10.

Danielle Ponder will open for Mumford from September 19 and October 14, with the exception on October 9. Marcus Mumford will be supported by The A’s from October 17 to November 10 except on October 30.

Tickets for general sale will be available from 10.00 am PT, starting July 29 from Ticketmaster. Fans can get their hands-on pre-sale tickets from July 26 at 10.00 am PT through the artist’s official website.

Marcus Mumford 2022 Tour Dates

September 19 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

September 20 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theater

September 24 – Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 26 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theater

September 27 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 4 – Ventura, CA – Majestic Ventura Theater

October 6 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 9 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest

October 10 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

October 11 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

October 14 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

October 16 – Austin, TX – ACL Fest

October 17 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

October 18 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theater

October 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

October 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

October 22 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theater

October 24 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater

October 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 26 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theater

October 28 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

October 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

October 30 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 1 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

November 3 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

November 5 – Portland, ME – State Theater

November 7 – New York, NY – Beacon Theater

November 8 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – Boch Center

November 10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Marcus Mumford scheduled to release new self-titled album on September 16

Earlier this year, Marcus Mumford announced his solo project (self-titled) album. When he launched the album earlier this week, he wrote in an Instagram post the following:

“In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal’ I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called (self titled)."

Further speaking about the album, he said:

“It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.”

Earlier this month, he had previewed the album with the single Cannibal. The single is produced by Blake Mills, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. The official video for the song will be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Marcus Mumford @marcusmumford On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip. https://t.co/9KUvONG4u3

