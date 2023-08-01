Paul McCartney 2023 Australia tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Paul McCartney has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 8, 2023, to November 4, 2023, in venues across Australia. The tour will be the singer's first show in six years, with the last show in Australia having taken place in 2017.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature three-hour-long shows with never before performed music, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on August 9, 2023, between 11:00 am to 16:00 pm depending on the city.

Interested patrons must sign up for the singer's official mailing list to receive exclusive presale passcode (https://www.paulmccartney.com/newsletter).

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 11, 2023, between 10:00 am and 16:00 pm depending upon the city. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official tour page ( https://www.paulmccartney.com/live/got-back-tour).

Paul McCartney to bring Beatles music back to Australia

The Beatles made history when they toured Australia for the first time in 1964, with their Adelaide show witnessing a crowd of over 250,000 visitors hoping to listen to the band live.

Now Sir Paul McCartney will revisit the same place as part of his Australian tour and bring with him some of the classic Beatles tunes, including Hey Jude, and Let It Be, as well as original music never performed live before.

The full list of dates and venues for the Paul McCartney Australia tour is given below:

October 18, 2023 - Adelaide, Australia at Entertainment Center

October 21, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia at Marvel Stadium

October 24, 2023 - Newcastle, Australia at McDonald Jones Stadium

October 27, 2023 - Sydney, Australia at Allianz Stadium

November 1, 2023 - Brisbane, Australia at Suncorp Stadium

November 4, 2023 - Gold Coast, Australia at Heritage Bank Stadium

More about Paul McCartney and his music career

Paul McCartney began his music career with The Quarrymen, a band originally formed by John Lennon in 1956. The band specialized in Skifle music - a jazz and bluegrass-influenced folk music subgenre.

The band eventually reformed into The Beatles in 1960, with whom McCartney experienced major successes. The Beatles achieved commercial acclaim with their eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, released on May 26, 1967. The album remains their most successful, with record sales of over 5 million copies in its initial release only.

After the disbandment of The Beatles in 1970, Paul McCartney continued on to pursue a prolific solo career spanning decades. The singer had his most successful project with his eighth studio album, Flowers in the Dirt, which was released on June 5, 1989.

The album, recorded in collaboration with Elvis Castello, presents a darker tone to familiar harmonics and is replete with The Beatles references. The album also featured collaborations with his now-late wife Linda McCartney.