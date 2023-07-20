Louis Tomlinson 2024 Australian tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Louis Tomlinson has announced a new mini-tour, which is scheduled to take place from January 28 to February 2, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia. The tour will be the latest addition to the singer's Faith in The Future world tour, which has been ongoing since May 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed via the official presale-sign up page ( https://os.fan/louistomlinson/australia-presale).

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 25, 2023 at 12:00 pm local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available for purchase from the official website of the singer (https://louis-tomlinson.com/).

Louis Tomlinson is building momentum for his album with the tour

After releasing his second and latest studio album, Faith in The Future, last year, the singer embarked on a world tour early this year to support the album, starting with a North American tour.

The North American tour is set to end on July 29, 2023, following which Louis Tomlinson will embark on a European tour leg, which will continue till November 2023.

Once the European tour leg ends, the singer will embark on the newly announced Australian 2024 mini-tour, the dates and venues of which are listed below:

January 28, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia at Sydney Myer Music Bowl

January 30, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia at Riverstage

February 2, 2024- Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

More about Louis Tomlinson and his music career

Following his participation in The X Factor, Louis Tomlinson became part of the One Direction boy band, alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles.

The band released their debut studio album, Up All Night, on November 18, 2011. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian, Irish, Italian, Kiwi, Swedish and Billboard 200 album charts.

The singer, alongside the rest of the band, received critical acclaim with their second studio album, Take Me Home, which was released on November 9, 2012. The album peaked as a chart-topper on all the major album charts, including but not limited to, the UK, Australian, Kiwi, Canadian, Irish and Billboard 200 album charts.

After the band's permanent hiatus in 2016, Louis Tomlinson began working on his solo career, beginning with his debut studio album, Walls, which was released on January 31, 2020. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Scottish album chart. It also peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album, Faith in the Future, on November 11, 2022. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart and at number 2 on the Australian, Dutch and Kiwi album charts respectively.