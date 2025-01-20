"Did you read the room? And your base??" — Internet reacts to Fresh&Fit podcast co-host Walter Weekes' photo with Ben Shapiro

Fresh&Fit podcast co-host Walter Weekes took to X on Monday, January 20, 2025, and shared a photo of himself with Ben Shapiro. Describing Shapiro as his friend, Weekes wrote:

"Me and a new friend you might know."

The post soon got massive traction on social media, with more than 200K views as well as over 1,700 likes. The social media platform too got flooded with remarks. One user wrote on X:

"Bro?? Did you read the room? And your base??"

"So all the bullying was for good reason. @MyronGainesX your bud is a sell out," another user wrote.

"Lol who don't wanna be in the winning side," added a tweet.

"Look at Ben's grin, probably all it took was a gold chain and a bucket of KFC to buy this one up," mentioned another user.

Several other netizens joked that Shapiro possibly gave material items to Weekes that made him share the photo, calling the attorney a "friend." Others suggested that Walter Weekes should choose better friends.

"Gave bro a Rolex and a Lamborghini and he folded," a user posted.

"Bro is trying so hard not to get cancelled begging and pleading," read a tweet.

"You should choose your friends more wisely," mentioned another user.

The photo came after Shapiro and Weekes engaged in a heated debate a few months back. For the unversed, Ben Shapiro is an American conservative commentator and a media host, along with being an attorney. He is known for his right-leaning views on politics.

Exploring more about podcaster Walter Weekes

Born in Barbados in October 1992, Walter Weekes began posting on Instagram in September 2019, as per reports by FamousBirthdays.com. Popularly known for the Fresh&Fit podcast, Weekes had a strong following of more than 1.3 million followers. He also has over 27K followers on X.

His content is involved around making reels related to music, lifestyle, and pets. The 32-year-old podcast co-host also makes lifestyle videos and other short videos that touch on different topics.

As for the podcast that Weekes co-hosts, it began in October 2020. The hosts of the show are Amrou Fudl, aka Myron Gaines or Fit, and Walter Weekes, aka FreshPrinceCEO or Fresh. The podcast reportedly covers a wide range of topics, including personal finance, relationships, politics, and gender dynamics.

The podcast live streams thrice a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Mondays, the discussion is primarily based on finance, investing, and real estate. On Wednesdays, the conversations revolve around dating advice, and on Fridays, the hosts conduct live interactions with listeners.

One of the hosts, Gaines, had previously received backlash for his statements on Instagram model, Brittany Renner made on the podcast Off The Record hosted by DJ Akademiks, according to a report by FOX 59, published in January 2022.

As for the recent post by Weekes about Shapiro, there has been no response from the attorney as of now.

