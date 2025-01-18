"They better ask Chrisette Michelle" — Netizens react as Snoop Dogg performs at Crypto Ball in celebration of Donald Trump's inauguration

Netizens reacted to clips of Snoop Dogg performing at the Crypto Ball on January 17, hosted by Trump’s appointed AI and Crypto Czar. This follows news of Nelly performing at Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony on January 20. Many netizens have criticized this.

Popular gossip blog The Shade Room took to Instagram on January 18 to share a video of Snoop Dogg performing at the Crypto Ball that was held in honor of Donald Trump becoming president soon.

Donald Trump and Snoop Dogg have had a tumultuous relationship, with the former praising the latter’s music when he made an appearance on The Apprentice back in 2007.

After Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections, Snoop said on Instagram that he would roast any Black artist who chose to perform at Trump’s first inauguration. However, Snoop went on to thank Trump when he granted clemency to Death Row Records co-founder Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Snoop Dogg performing at the Donald Trump event, with one netizen saying:

The netizen was referring to singer Chrisette Michele seemingly getting canceled in 2017 after performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. While sitting with The Breakfast Club back in 2020, Michele stated that she regretted performing at Trump’s inauguration ceremony:

“The stress of being an artist sometimes is a lot. But the stress of Trump becoming president, and the stress of me being associated with someone who I don’t support, and then the stress of the hatred online and then the stress of me never wanting to sing again… I Think that had a lot to do with the stress on my body. I regret everything that happened. I think that was a bad choice.”

Meanwhile, several others took to Instagram to slam Snoop Dogg. Comments online read:

Many were displeased to see the artists extend support to Trump, who has repeatedly been racist, including claiming in March that Black voters loved him because of his criminal indictments and mugshot. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

Snoop Dogg himself had not addressed the backlash he was receiving online at the time of writing this article. Some other reactions to his latest performance read:

Nelly garners backlash for performing at the Inauguration Ceremony amid Snoop Dogg drawing critics online

On January 17, CBS reported that rapper Nelly was slated to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He will be joining Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, and Lee Greenwood, among others.

CBS journalist Taurean Small stated that news of Nelly performing at the event was confirmed by “sources familiar with the inauguration planning.” Meanwhile, the rapper himself had not taken to social media to address the same.

Several netizens have since taken to social media to seemingly denounce the rapper.

Nelly has kept his political opinions to himself, except for expressing back in 2017 with Page Six that he was not fond of Trump becoming president. Nelly said:

“I liked Donald Trump, I did. I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president. He doesn’t surprise me as a person, he surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes.”

Meanwhile, netizens now await Snoop Dogg's address about performing at the Crypto Ball.

